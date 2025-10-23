"Please trade him, we tired of him" - Lakers fans turn on LeBron James after insider exposes shocking details about his team involvement

LA Lakers fans are not liking the vibe from LeBron James during the team's 119-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday's season opener. An NBA insider sharing details about his feelings and engagement with the team amid his recovery from sciatica.According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, the atmosphere within the Lakers is far from perfect, especially around &quot;The King.&quot; Buha was concerned that the 40-year-old superstar wasn't as engaged with the team during the huddle in the first game of the season.&quot;The vibes with that situation have not been the best, I’ll say,&quot; Buha said, according to Lakers Daily. &quot;So, again, I don’t really wanna go too much down that road, but yeah, I mean, I thought there were times just looking at the huddle or looking at the bench that he wasn’t as engaged as he typically is when he’s out.&quot;After just one game of nonchalant reactions from LeBron James, LA Lakers fans have had enough. Some are already demanding the franchise to trade James, who is on an expiring contract. He has been linked to a possible trade since the offseason, but his agent, Rich Paul, affirmed their decision to remain in Hollywood.Here are some of the comments. Brian G @BtheG__LINKPlease trade him 😭 we tired of him in LAGonzi @JonGonzalvoLINKHe’s in his feels and being a diva. “Oh so it’s Luka’s team, right? Ok so have Luka jump around and be a leader” 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Petty Queen JamesDK @dk0321_LINKBro has already moved onto cleveland mentallyClara 🎶 @claramelonssLINKHe's not cold, he just learned that being too present makes people take him for granted. i learned it too.. now i pull back slow enough for them to feel it :&amp;amp;gt;Hayden Wheatley @WheatleyHaydenLINKLeBron can’t stand the fact he’s be the 2nd option. He HAS to be the 1st.Peyton Moaning @MoaningPeytonLINKThe vibes are simple. LeBron has always been about LeBron and isn't happy when things aren't about LeBron. He wants out. I'm shocked it's not getting more attention.hodl-shark @hodl_sharkLINKTrade him and don’t ever retire his number in LA. Would be hilarious!!The LA Lakers decided in the offseason that Luka Doncic is the franchise player after giving him a three-year, $165 million extension. LeBron James, on the other hand, opted into his player option worth $52.6 million. He's set to return from his sciatica injury around mid-November. LeBron James helpful after Lakers' lossDespite the reported vibes around the LA Lakers, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that LeBron James was very helpful after the loss. Coach JJ Redick told reporters after Wednesday's practice that James guided his teammates on breaking down the film from opening night. Redick even encouraged his younger players to ask the right questions and see how James' mind works. &quot;I told them him asking questions, him giving his input, us having a back-and-forth is so healthy,&quot; Redick said. &quot;I would like to have dialogue and back-and-forth and questions every single time we do film and teach. You got a question, speak up. If you want to make a point, speak up. It was good.&quot;The Lakers can't focus too much on the loss since they have more pressing concerns. Luka Doncic appeared to have tweaked his groin late in the fourth quarter. Redick isn't too concerned, with the team's next game scheduled for Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.