  • "Please trade him, we tired of him" - Lakers fans turn on LeBron James after insider exposes shocking details about his team involvement

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 23, 2025 02:52 GMT
Lakers fans turn on LeBron James after insider exposes shocking details about his team involvement. (Photo: IMAGN)
LA Lakers fans are not liking the vibe from LeBron James during the team's 119-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday's season opener. An NBA insider sharing details about his feelings and engagement with the team amid his recovery from sciatica.

According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, the atmosphere within the Lakers is far from perfect, especially around "The King." Buha was concerned that the 40-year-old superstar wasn't as engaged with the team during the huddle in the first game of the season.

"The vibes with that situation have not been the best, I’ll say," Buha said, according to Lakers Daily. "So, again, I don’t really wanna go too much down that road, but yeah, I mean, I thought there were times just looking at the huddle or looking at the bench that he wasn’t as engaged as he typically is when he’s out."
After just one game of nonchalant reactions from LeBron James, LA Lakers fans have had enough. Some are already demanding the franchise to trade James, who is on an expiring contract. He has been linked to a possible trade since the offseason, but his agent, Rich Paul, affirmed their decision to remain in Hollywood.

Here are some of the comments.

The LA Lakers decided in the offseason that Luka Doncic is the franchise player after giving him a three-year, $165 million extension. LeBron James, on the other hand, opted into his player option worth $52.6 million. He's set to return from his sciatica injury around mid-November.

LeBron James helpful after Lakers' loss

Despite the reported vibes around the LA Lakers, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that LeBron James was very helpful after the loss. Coach JJ Redick told reporters after Wednesday's practice that James guided his teammates on breaking down the film from opening night.

Redick even encouraged his younger players to ask the right questions and see how James' mind works.

"I told them him asking questions, him giving his input, us having a back-and-forth is so healthy," Redick said. "I would like to have dialogue and back-and-forth and questions every single time we do film and teach. You got a question, speak up. If you want to make a point, speak up. It was good."

The Lakers can't focus too much on the loss since they have more pressing concerns. Luka Doncic appeared to have tweaked his groin late in the fourth quarter. Redick isn't too concerned, with the team's next game scheduled for Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
