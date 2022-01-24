"Pls stop posting this" - Sacramento Kings' Twitter's cheeky response on ESPN's throwback post about Klay Thompson's historic performance on this day, 7 years ago

Seven years ago, Klay Thompson made history in the Golden State Warriors' 126-101 decimation of the Sacramento Kings. In a celebratory video highlighting Thompson's perfect display, the Kings' official Twitter page made a cheeky remark.

It was an awe-inspiring third quarter for Thompson, who struggled in the first half. shooting 33.3% on 3-of-9 attempts. But went on to turn things around in a major way after the intermission.

Klay shot a perfect 13-of-13 from the field, with nine of those being three-pointers. He finished the quarter with 27 of the Warriors' 41 points. The two-way guard also outscored the Kings by 15 points.

No team would ever like to be outplayed by one man, but the Kings were the unfortunate recipients of Thompson's takeover. Recently, via a tweet, the Sacramento Kings' official account nicely asked that ESPN stop posting Thompson's monster quarter against them. Albeit jokingly, it remains true that it was a humiliating moment that they would love to not relive.

"Pls stop posting this."

With that performance, Klay set a new NBA record for the most points in a single quarter. Strange but true, because many would have expected it to be Wilt Chamberlain, who once scored 100 points in a game. His highest point tally in a quarter during that 100-point performance was 31.

Thompson also holds the record for the most three-pointers in a single game with 14 against the Chicago Bulls.

Klay Thompson has returned to action after being sidelined for 900+ days

Klay Thompson #11 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors talks with each other against Indiana Pacers

Klay Thompson was eventually cleared to play earlier this month after being sidelined for over two years due to a knee and Achilles injury. In his first game back, Thompson showed the world that he is still a threat, scoring 17 points in 20 minutes of action while aggressively attacking the rim and knocking down shots.

So far, Thompson has made six appearances, with the Warriors having won two of those games. It has been a start to life back in the NBA for Klay, as he has yet to shoot above 50% from the field in a game since his return.

95.7 The Game @957thegame Steve Kerr said Klay Thompson will gradually continue to increase minutes: "He’ll move up a couple of minutes every week or so." Steve Kerr said Klay Thompson will gradually continue to increase minutes: "He’ll move up a couple of minutes every week or so."

Thompson's minutes have been regulated so far, with the two-way guard averaging 21.3 minutes. He is the fourth-best scorer in the Warriors team with 14.7 points per game, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 37.2% from the field.

Nonetheless, having Thompson back in the lineup boosts the Warriors' chances of competing for the championship. He was part of the team that dominated the NBA Finals from 2015 to 2019, winning three of their five appearances.

