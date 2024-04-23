"Podcast with LBJ worked out just fine" - NBA fans abuzz as JJ Redick emerges as potential head coach option for Hornets

JJ Redick could be taking his talents from behind the desk to the Charlotte Hornets sidelines. The former NBA star has reportedly been interviewed by the franchise as Steve Clifford’s replacement after the veteran coach stepped down from his job. Clifford is expected to remain as one of the team’s advisors and someone Redick may have to work with if hired.

The Hornets’ interest in Redick may have surprised many as he has no previous coaching experience in the collegiate or pro level. He played 15 seasons in the NBA for six teams but was most notably known for his stints with the Orlando Magic and LA Clippers.

Besides his impressive outside shooting, JJ Redick made a name for himself as a podcaster. He was the first active NBA player to do podcasting, collaborating with Yahoo! Sports in 2016. In March this year, he and LeBron James started a new podcast called “Mind the Game,” the hottest in town since it was launched.

Once news broke that Redick could potentially be hired to coach the Charlotte Hornets, basketball fans promptly reacted:

“Podcast with LBJ worked out just fine”

One fan found Charlotte’s move hilarious:

"Haha this is funny. Hornets can’t get out of their own way"

Another one wasn’t too happy with the development:

“Another White Man being given an opportunity with no prior coaching experience.”

@_vc09 already has an idea of what he will do if he lands the job:

“He’d clean up that roster so quick”

Before LeBron James decided to work with JJ Redick, he praised him for his unbiased analysis and accurate presentation. No one probably guessed that “King James” would eventually collaborate with Redick. Working with perhaps the face of the NBA certainly did not hurt Redick’s credentials.

JJ Redick has plenty to do if hired by the Charlotte Hornets

JJ Redick could be set for an unenviable task of returning the Charlotte Hornets to prominence. The franchise has not been to the playoffs since 2016 and just finished with the third-worst record (21-61) in the NBA this season. With no previous coaching experience and a roster that needs revamp, Redick’s basketball knowledge will be pushed to the limits.

Having Brandon Miller was unquestionably an attractive starting point in Redick's interview. Miller came in second in scoring this year among rookies with 17.3 PPG and showed flashes of becoming an emerging star. Some fans are already convinced he is now the Hornets’ franchise cornerstone instead of LaMelo Ball.

JJ Redick will also likely have a healthy Ball running the team’s offense next season. After dealing with a right ankle tendinopathy that forced him to play only 22 games, the point guard is expected to be ready next season. The two will be Redick’s foundational pieces and biggest stars to attract potential free agents.

Other than the two, the Hornets are likely allowing Redick to rearrange the roster as he sees fit if he is hired as coach. Regardless of what he does, it will be a tough task for an experienced coach, let alone a newbie like him.

