"Podz legacy game incoming" - NBA fans react to Timberwolves security closing gate on Warriors' Brandin Podziemski

Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves is set for Thursday in Minnesota. As the players made their way into the arena for the game, Target Center security made a mistake by shutting the gate before Brandin Podziemski was through. The Warriors guard had to wait for a while for the security to open the gate.

Podz has been one of the most important players for Golden State this season. Through eight playoff games, the second-year guard has averaged 10 points, 4.6 rebounds and three assists.

Heading into Game 2, the team will look to lean on Podz to step up as they are without Steph Curry. The superstar guard has been ruled out for at least a week because of a left hamstring strain. Luckily, Podz will be in the building after getting the gate closed on him.

After seeing what happened to Brandin Podziemski, fans had fun on X (formerly Twitter) in the comments section.

"Podz Legacy Game Incoming," a fan said.

"Hope his takes that personal and gets me those two 3 I need on the slip 🙃" another fan commented.

"Bros boutta have a legacy game over a security guard 😭" one fan posted.

Other fans said the security did it on purpose.

"Nah the Timberwolves security did that on purpose on Podz. 😭🎯" one fan said.

"They thought he was a homeless wandering," another fan said.

"W security," a fan posted.

Brandin Podziemski claps back at Chris Finch's comments about the Warriors fouling

After capturing Game 1, the Warriors were accused by Minnesota coach Chris Finch of heavily fouling the Timberwolves. The coach voiced his frustration and said he had an issue with how the game was officiated. Finch said some fouls were overlooked.

Brandin Podziemski heard what was said about how they played and pointed out that they're simply asserting physicality against their opponent. The 6-foot-4 guard also said the playoffs demand a certain type of physicality. Golden State experienced that in the first round against the Houston Rockets.

"It's the playoffs and we're doing anything we can to try and win...Rudy [Gobert] is probably a whole foot taller than me so what did they want me to do?" Podz said.

In Game 2, the Wolves are expected to match the Warriors' physicality to protect their home-court.

