Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Game Player Stats and Box Score for Sept. 7 | EuroBasket 2025 Round of 16

Poland will take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 16, with the winner set to meet undefeated Turkey in the quarterfinals. Both teams head into the clash carrying a 3-2 record from the group stage.

Ad

Bosnia and Herzegovina, led by Jusuf Nurkić, secured third place in Group C behind Greece and Italy, picking up wins over Cyprus, Georgia and Greece to advance to the knockouts. Poland, on the other hand, finished second in Group D behind France, earning victories against Slovenia, Israel and Iceland to book their Round of 16 spot.

The game started with early baskets from Jusuf Nurkić and Aleksander Balcerowski, but Bosnia soon took charge with a dominant 10-0 run. Poland managed to stop the slide with a bucket, though Bosnia still held a 15-4 advantage midway through the quarter. The Poles tried to rally in the final minutes, but Bosnia kept piling on and finished the first quarter firmly in front, 23-14.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the second quarter, Poland struck first with a Jordan Lloyd 3-pointer and kept adding points, cutting the deficit to five. Bosnia answered with baskets of their own but couldn’t build a big lead like in the first, holding a five-point edge midway through.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Poland trimmed it to just one with over a minute left, but back-to-back threes from John Roberson restored Bosnia’s cushion. Michal Sokolowski responded to bring it down to three, while a Nurkić free throw closed the half with Bosnia up 44-40.

Ad

Poland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina player stats and box score for Sept. 7

Poland

Players PTS FG 3PT FG FT REB AST PF TO STL BLK +/- Andrzej Pluta 0 0/1 (0%) 0/1 (0%) - 2 3 - 2 2 - 2 Aleksander Balcerowski 3 1/2 (50%) 1/4 (25%) - 2 2 - -7 1 3 -7 Michal Sokolowski 5 2/6 (33%) 1/3 (33%) 1/3 (33%) 1 1 - -7 3 8 -7 Jordan Loyd 17 5/10 (50%) 3/5 (60%) 4/4 (100%) 4 1 1 1 1 0 14 Mateusz Ponitka 11 3/6 (50%) 2/3 (67%) 3/4 (75%) 6 2 2 2 2 - -4 Kamil Laczynski 0 0/1 (0%) 0/1 (0%) - 1 1 - 2 - - -8 Dominik Olejniczak 4 1/6 (17%) - 2/2 (100%) 4 3 1 1 1 3 3 Michal Michalak 0 - - - - - - -3 - - -3 Przemyslaw Zolnierewicz 0 0/1 (0%) 0/1 (0%) - 2 3 - 1 -

Ad

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Players PTS FG 3PT FG FT REB AST PF TO STL BLK +/- Jusuf Nurkić 11 4/6 (67%) 1/2 (50%) 2/4 (50%) 2 2 1 1 1 2 7 John Roberson 16 6/7 (86%) 4/4 (100%) - 1 1 2 1 0 - 17 Amar Alibegovic 3 1/3 (33%) 1/1 (100%) - 1 1 2 1 3 2 10 Edin Atić 7 3/4 (75%) 1/2 (50%) - 1 1 3 2 2 1 8 Amar Gegic 0 - - - 2 1 - -4 1 - -4 Ajdin Penava 0 - - - 1 1 2 -5 1 - -5 Aleksandar Lazić 3 1/4 (25%) 1/4 (25%) - 2 2 1 2 - - 13 Adin Vrabac 3 1/2 (50%) - 1/2 (50%) 1 - 2 -6 3 - -6 Kenan Kamenjaš 1 - - 1/2 (50%) 1 - 1 -3 - - -3

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More