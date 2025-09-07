Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Game Player Stats and Box Score for Sept. 7 | EuroBasket 2025 Round of 16

By Arian Kashyap
Published Sep 07, 2025 10:10 GMT
Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Game Player Stats and Box Score for Sept. 7 | EuroBasket 2025&nbsp;Round&nbsp;of&nbsp;16 (Source: IG)
Poland will take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 16, with the winner set to meet undefeated Turkey in the quarterfinals. Both teams head into the clash carrying a 3-2 record from the group stage.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, led by Jusuf Nurkić, secured third place in Group C behind Greece and Italy, picking up wins over Cyprus, Georgia and Greece to advance to the knockouts. Poland, on the other hand, finished second in Group D behind France, earning victories against Slovenia, Israel and Iceland to book their Round of 16 spot.

The game started with early baskets from Jusuf Nurkić and Aleksander Balcerowski, but Bosnia soon took charge with a dominant 10-0 run. Poland managed to stop the slide with a bucket, though Bosnia still held a 15-4 advantage midway through the quarter. The Poles tried to rally in the final minutes, but Bosnia kept piling on and finished the first quarter firmly in front, 23-14.

also-read-trending Trending

In the second quarter, Poland struck first with a Jordan Lloyd 3-pointer and kept adding points, cutting the deficit to five. Bosnia answered with baskets of their own but couldn’t build a big lead like in the first, holding a five-point edge midway through.

Poland trimmed it to just one with over a minute left, but back-to-back threes from John Roberson restored Bosnia’s cushion. Michal Sokolowski responded to bring it down to three, while a Nurkić free throw closed the half with Bosnia up 44-40.

Poland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina player stats and box score for Sept. 7

Poland

PlayersPTSFG3PT FGFTREBASTPFTOSTLBLK+/-
Andrzej Pluta00/1 (0%)0/1 (0%)-23-22-2
Aleksander Balcerowski 31/2 (50%)1/4 (25%)-22--713-7
Michal Sokolowski 52/6 (33%)1/3 (33%)1/3 (33%)11--738-7
Jordan Loyd 175/10 (50%)3/5 (60%)4/4 (100%)41111014
Mateusz Ponitka 113/6 (50%)2/3 (67%)3/4 (75%)62222--4
Kamil Laczynski 00/1 (0%)0/1 (0%)-11-2---8
Dominik Olejniczak41/6 (17%)-2/2 (100%)4311133
Michal Michalak0-------3---3
Przemyslaw Zolnierewicz00/1 (0%)0/1 (0%)-23-1-
Bosnia and Herzegovina

PlayersPTSFG3PT FGFTREBASTPFTOSTLBLK+/-
Jusuf Nurkić 114/6 (67%)1/2 (50%)2/4 (50%)2211127
John Roberson 166/7 (86%)4/4 (100%)-11210-17
Amar Alibegovic 31/3 (33%)1/1 (100%)-11213210
Edin Atić73/4 (75%)1/2 (50%)-1132218
Amar Gegic0---21--41--4
Ajdin Penava0---112-51--5
Aleksandar Lazić 31/4 (25%)1/4 (25%)-2212--13
Adin Vrabac31/2 (50%)-1/2 (50%)1-2-63--6
Kenan Kamenjaš1--1/2 (50%)1-1-3---3
