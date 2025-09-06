Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Preview and Prediction for Sept. 7 | 2025 EuroBasket, Round of 16

On the second day of the Final Phase of the 2025 EuroBasket, four Round of 16 games will take place, starting with the Poland-Bosnia and Herzegovina clash. Both teams come into the knockout stage with identical 3-2 records from the group stage.
Poland secured second place in Group D, whereas Bosnia and Herzegovina landed in third place in Group C, with Greece and Italy finishing ahead of them with 4-1 records.
Poland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina: Game Details for EuroBasket game
The Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina 2025 EuroBasket game is scheduled to tip off at 12 p.m. local time (5 a.m. EST and 2 a.m. PT) at the Xiaomi Arena in Riga, Latvia. The live telecast will be available on Courtside 1891 worldwide. Fans can also use DAZN to stream the contest.
Poland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Preview
Poland went through a rough stretch before EuroBasket 2025, finishing their preparatory games with a 3-5 record. Once the tournament began, they opened with back-to-back wins over Luka Doncic’s Slovenia, Deni Avdija’s Israel and Iceland.
On Wednesday, France handed them an 83-76 defeat, snapping their winning streak. Poland couldn’t quite bounce back, ending their group stage with a narrow 70–69 loss to Belgium.
In contrast, Bosnia and Herzegovina had momentum on their end, winning three straight warm-up games. They kicked off EuroBasket with a commanding 91–64 win over Cyprus, but soon faced setbacks with consecutive losses to Spain and Italy on Sunday and Monday, respectively.
They fought back with an impressive win against Greece on Tuesday and followed it up with an 84-76 victory over Georgia on Thursday.
Poland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Rosters
Poland
- Andrzej Pluta Jr.
- Aleksander Balcerowski
- Michał Sokołowski
- Jordan Loyd
- Mateusz Ponitka
- Szymon Zapała
- Aleksander Dziewa
- Tomasz Gielo
- Dominik Olejniczak
- Kamil Lączyński
- Michał Michalak
- Przemysław Żołnierewicz
Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Amar Alibegovic
- Edin Atic
- Jusuf Nurkic
- Miralem Halilovic
- Amar Gegic
- Ajdin Penava
- Aleksandar Lazic
- Adin Vrabac
- Adnan Arslanagic
- Kenan Kamenjas
- John Roberson
- Tarik Hrelja
Poland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Predicted Starting Lineups
Poland
G: Andrzej Pluta Jr. | G: Jordan Loyd | F: Michał Sokołowski | F: Mateusz Ponitka | C: Aleksander Balcerowski
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Poland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Prediction
Poland closed out the group stage games with back-to-back losses, while Bosnia picked up two solid wins. On top of that, Bosnia has the advantage of NBA star Jusuf Nurkic.
Prediction: Expect Bosnia and Herzegovina to clinch a win.
