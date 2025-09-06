Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Preview and Prediction for Sept. 7 | 2025 EuroBasket, Round of 16

On the second day of the Final Phase of the 2025 EuroBasket, four Round of 16 games will take place, starting with the Poland-Bosnia and Herzegovina clash. Both teams come into the knockout stage with identical 3-2 records from the group stage.

Ad

Poland secured second place in Group D, whereas Bosnia and Herzegovina landed in third place in Group C, with Greece and Italy finishing ahead of them with 4-1 records.

Poland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina: Game Details for EuroBasket game

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina 2025 EuroBasket game is scheduled to tip off at 12 p.m. local time (5 a.m. EST and 2 a.m. PT) at the Xiaomi Arena in Riga, Latvia. The live telecast will be available on Courtside 1891 worldwide. Fans can also use DAZN to stream the contest.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Poland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Preview

Poland went through a rough stretch before EuroBasket 2025, finishing their preparatory games with a 3-5 record. Once the tournament began, they opened with back-to-back wins over Luka Doncic’s Slovenia, Deni Avdija’s Israel and Iceland.

On Wednesday, France handed them an 83-76 defeat, snapping their winning streak. Poland couldn’t quite bounce back, ending their group stage with a narrow 70–69 loss to Belgium.

Ad

In contrast, Bosnia and Herzegovina had momentum on their end, winning three straight warm-up games. They kicked off EuroBasket with a commanding 91–64 win over Cyprus, but soon faced setbacks with consecutive losses to Spain and Italy on Sunday and Monday, respectively.

They fought back with an impressive win against Greece on Tuesday and followed it up with an 84-76 victory over Georgia on Thursday.

Poland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Rosters

Poland

Ad

Andrzej Pluta Jr.

Aleksander Balcerowski

Michał Sokołowski

Jordan Loyd

Mateusz Ponitka

Szymon Zapała

Aleksander Dziewa

Tomasz Gielo

Dominik Olejniczak

Kamil Lączyński

Michał Michalak

Przemysław Żołnierewicz

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Amar Alibegovic

Edin Atic

Jusuf Nurkic

Miralem Halilovic

Amar Gegic

Ajdin Penava

Aleksandar Lazic

Adin Vrabac

Adnan Arslanagic

Kenan Kamenjas

John Roberson

Tarik Hrelja

Poland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Predicted Starting Lineups

Poland

G: Andrzej Pluta Jr. | G: Jordan Loyd | F: Michał Sokołowski | F: Mateusz Ponitka | C: Aleksander Balcerowski

Ad

Bosnia and Herzegovina

G: Andrzej Pluta Jr. | G: Jordan Loyd | F: Michał Sokołowski | F: Mateusz Ponitka | C: Aleksander Balcerowski

Poland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Prediction

Poland closed out the group stage games with back-to-back losses, while Bosnia picked up two solid wins. On top of that, Bosnia has the advantage of NBA star Jusuf Nurkic.

Prediction: Expect Bosnia and Herzegovina to clinch a win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More