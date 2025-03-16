  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • “Poole is Jokic’s father” - NBA fans go berserk after Jordan Poole’s game winner cancels Nikola Jokic’s brilliance to sweep Nuggets

“Poole is Jokic’s father” - NBA fans go berserk after Jordan Poole’s game winner cancels Nikola Jokic’s brilliance to sweep Nuggets

By Amlan Sanyal
Modified Mar 16, 2025 03:38 GMT
Washington Wizards v Detroit Pistons - Source: Getty
fans go berserk after Jordan Poole’s game winner cancels Nikola Jokic’s brilliance to sweep Nuggets - Source: Getty

Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole played spoilsport for Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets as his heroics in the clutch sank the Western Conference title hopefuls.

Ad

In a game that swung back-and-forth wildly, the Nuggets fell prey to familiar bad habits to an unfancies Wizards team who improved to 15-51 after the win.

With the game tied at 123-123, Poole pulled up from way downtown in the dying seconds of the game, to take the lead. MVP hopeful Nikola Jokic's full-court shot failed to go in and fans erupted on X (formerly Twitter) to express their excitement at the Wizards shock win.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad
"Poole is Jokic's father" - Replied one fan
"Embarrassing game to drop for the Nuggets" - Said another fan

Washington Wizards Nation! You can check out the latest Washington Wizards Schedule and dive into the Wizards Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Amlan Sanyal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी