“Poole is Jokic’s father” - NBA fans go berserk after Jordan Poole’s game winner cancels Nikola Jokic’s brilliance to sweep Nuggets

Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole played spoilsport for Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets as his heroics in the clutch sank the Western Conference title hopefuls.
In a game that swung back-and-forth wildly, the Nuggets fell prey to familiar bad habits to an unfancies Wizards team who improved to 15-51 after the win.
With the game tied at 123-123, Poole pulled up from way downtown in the dying seconds of the game, to take the lead. MVP hopeful Nikola Jokic's full-court shot failed to go in and fans erupted on X (formerly Twitter) to express their excitement at the Wizards shock win.
"Poole is Jokic's father" - Replied one fan
"Embarrassing game to drop for the Nuggets" - Said another fan
