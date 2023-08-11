'Pop had a vision... Tony had his own': Steve Kerr weighs in on legendary Gregg Popovich, Hall of Fame-bound Tony Parker's dynamic

Tony Parker was arguably one of the best point guards in the NBA during the 2000s and the early 2010s.

However, once upon a time, Parker faced a dilemma when the San Antonio Spurs picked him in the 2001 NBA Draft.

His mindset then was not that in sync with Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Back in 2001, being a shoot-first point guard was a no-no for Popovich. He preferred for Parker to pass more than taking matters into his own hands.

Thus, a young Parker became a target of Popovich's harsh words, even when Steve Kerr returned to San Antonio for the 2002-03 season, Parker's second year in the NBA.

Kerr, who is now the head coach of the Golden State Warriors and the United States men's national team, said in an interview with The Athletic:

“Pop (Popovich) had a vision for how a point guard was supposed to play, but Tony had his own vision, which included attacking and scoring.”

He then recalled how the Tony Parker-Gregg Popovich debate continued:

“I got an up-close look at his relationship with Pop. Pop drove him hard, and they butted heads a lot. I was in my last year as a player and trying to be a bit of a calming influence between them, so I told Tony, ‘Sometimes, when you disagree with Pop, just nod your head and let it go. We all have to do that occasionally. I know he’s always on you, but he’s trying to make you better.’ Well, Tony said, ‘Aw, hell no, I’m not doing that.’ ”

Tony Parker had early problems with Tim Duncan too

Even Tony Parker's teammate relationship with Tim Duncan did not start off well. Parker himself revealed in a 2011 interview with the San Antonio Express-News that every time he butted heads with Popovich, he would tell him to talk to Duncan about it.

Parker said:

“I would have Pop scream at me and tell me to go talk to TD (Duncan), and I didn’t want to. I was scared of TD. He always looked like he was mad. He didn’t talk to me for the whole first year. It was kind of tough at first because you want to earn his respect. He was our franchise. It was hard at the beginning because he doesn’t talk.”

Eventually, Tony Parker, Tim Duncan, and Gregg Popovich earned each other's trust, building a dynamic that led to four NBA championships along with fellow superstar Manu Ginobili.

Kerr said:

“Tony needed Pop’s guidance to become a complete player, and by the end, he really had accomplished that.”

On Saturday, Parker and Popovich's legacy, not just to San Antonio, but also to the entire basketball world will be immortalized when they are formally enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. They will join Duncan, Ginobili, and David Robinson as the Spurs' modern-day heroes.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)