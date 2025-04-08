"Pops was a Demon too" - NBA fans react to Austin Reaves' uncanny similarity to father Brian Reaves in viral throwback clip

A video of Austin Reaves' father, Brian Reaves, went viral on social media. Back in the early 90s, AR's dad played in the NCAA for the Arkansas State Red Wolves. While Brian never pursued an NBA career, it's clear that he passed on his talents to his kid, Austin, given the success he's experiencing with the LA Lakers.

Ad

Looking back at Brian's college stats, he averaged 4.7 points, 3.7 assists and 1.8 rebounds. Although the numbers seem relatively low, his highlight reel that went viral on X, formerly Twitter, showed that he was still a talented player.

The X account @BronGotGame shared a TikTok from @a_state_mate of the elder Reaves' highlight reel on Monday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Fans on social media noticed the similarity in Brian and Austin Reaves' play style. They acknowledged both their talents and pointed out where AR got his basketball genes from. Here's what some said on X:

"Pops was a Demon too It runs in the DNA😭"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Lol they got the same movements and everything"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Absolute demons in that family hoooly," one said.

Here are other fan reactions on X:

"Even the pull up middy is the same AYO wtf lmfao," one wrote.

"That first shot he stole right outta his pops bag😂," one tweeted.

"2 demons wow," another wrote.

LeBron James and Luka Doncic back Austin Reaves

Austin Reaves has been on an incredible run this season. He is averaging 20.2 points, 5.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. He is only the third player in NBA history to average at least 20 points per game while undrafted.

Ad

Given his huge improvement, AR's teammates LeBron James and Luka Doncic couldn't help but give the man his flowers. James, who has been Reaves' teammate for four seasons now, feels that the Lakers' rising star should win the Most Improved Player award this season.

"Has most improved come out yet?" asked LeBron James per NBA.com. "(Austin Reaves) deserve it, (expletive)!!!!"

Doncic also recognized Reaves's talents and acknowledged what he brings to the table nightly.

Ad

"Everything, (Austin Reaves) is doing everything on the court," Doncic said. "He's helping the whole team, so I'm just happy he's here. He's been doing that since I got here, so I'm happy for him."

With the LA Lakers potentially securing the third seed in the upcoming 2025 NBA Playoffs, fans better hope that the same AR in the regular season will show up come the postseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Itiel Estudillo Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles. Know More