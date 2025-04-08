"Pops was a Demon too" - NBA fans react to Austin Reaves' uncanny similarity to father Brian Reaves in viral throwback clip

A video of Austin Reaves' father, Brian Reaves, went viral on social media. Back in the early 90s, AR's dad played in the NCAA for the Arkansas State Red Wolves. While Brian never pursued an NBA career, it's clear that he passed on his talents to his kid, Austin, given the success he's experiencing with the LA Lakers.
Looking back at Brian's college stats, he averaged 4.7 points, 3.7 assists and 1.8 rebounds. Although the numbers seem relatively low, his highlight reel that went viral on X, formerly Twitter, showed that he was still a talented player.
The X account @BronGotGame shared a TikTok from @a_state_mate of the elder Reaves' highlight reel on Monday.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Fans on social media noticed the similarity in Brian and Austin Reaves' play style. They acknowledged both their talents and pointed out where AR got his basketball genes from. Here's what some said on X:
"Pops was a Demon too It runs in the DNA😭"
"Lol they got the same movements and everything"
"Absolute demons in that family hoooly," one said.
Here are other fan reactions on X:
"Even the pull up middy is the same AYO wtf lmfao," one wrote.
"That first shot he stole right outta his pops bag😂," one tweeted.
"2 demons wow," another wrote.
LeBron James and Luka Doncic back Austin Reaves
Austin Reaves has been on an incredible run this season. He is averaging 20.2 points, 5.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. He is only the third player in NBA history to average at least 20 points per game while undrafted.
Given his huge improvement, AR's teammates LeBron James and Luka Doncic couldn't help but give the man his flowers. James, who has been Reaves' teammate for four seasons now, feels that the Lakers' rising star should win the Most Improved Player award this season.
"Has most improved come out yet?" asked LeBron James per NBA.com. "(Austin Reaves) deserve it, (expletive)!!!!"
Doncic also recognized Reaves's talents and acknowledged what he brings to the table nightly.
"Everything, (Austin Reaves) is doing everything on the court," Doncic said. "He's helping the whole team, so I'm just happy he's here. He's been doing that since I got here, so I'm happy for him."
With the LA Lakers potentially securing the third seed in the upcoming 2025 NBA Playoffs, fans better hope that the same AR in the regular season will show up come the postseason.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.