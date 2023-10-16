"Portland messed up": Fans rave about Tyler Herro, who erupts for 30 points as he sends a message to Miami

The last time people watched Tyler Herro play was in Game 1 of the Miami Heat's first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks. However, it didn't look so good on Herro's end who left the game with a fractured right hand after diving for a loose ball, as per CBS Sports' James Herbert.

With a full offseason to recover from his injury, Herro looks set for a big season with the Miami Heat. Besides his recovery, his offseason also consisted of constant trade rumors when the Heat were trying to acquire Damian Lillard.

Recently, Tyler Herro put on a dazzling performance in Miami's preseason matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. His highlight reel from the game was uploaded, via X (formerly Twitter), by @7rsterling.

During the game, Herro put up 30 points (11-of-19 shooting, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range) and 6 assists. It was an impressive performance as Herro reminded everyone of the kind of player he is.

Following the highlight clip, a number of NBA fans shared their reactions as they were left impressed with the Heat guard's performance.

"Portland messed up by not wanting him."

With the 2023-24 regular season beginning in a few days, Miami Heat fans should be pleased entering the season knowing that Herro looks to be in top shape.

Additionally, his performance can also be viewed as Herro showing the Heat that he remains a quality scorer on the team, capable of getting his shots up whenever he wants.

Tyler Herro talks about trade rumors

Prior to the start of the 2023 NBA preseason, Herro talked about the trade rumors in the offseason and gave his stance on it, as per Jeremy Brener from SB Nation's "Blazer's Edge."

"I'm not going to say too much," Herro said. "I know my value. I'm just excited to hoop. For the teams that didn't want me, that's on you. And the teams that do want me, you'll see why you want me. I'm ready to play the best. Portland ain't the best so I'm not worried about Portland."

At the time, Herro was being linked to trade conversations between the Miami Heat and the Portland Trail Blazers. Miami wanted to land Damian Lillard following the seven-time all-star's trade request to the Heat. From this, Tyler Herro was rumored to be included in the Heat's proposed trade packages, along with other assets.

With the outcome of the Damian Lillard trade not panning out as the Heat would have wanted, with the all-star now part of the Milwaukee Bucks, Herro remains in Miami.

Last season, Tyler Herro averaged 20.1 points (43.9% shooting, including 37.8% from 3-point range), 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.