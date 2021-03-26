Portland Trail Blazers 125-122 Miami Heat: Twitter erupts as CJ McCollum's big night edges Bam Adebayo & co. in wild finish

The Portland Trail Blazers outlasted the Miami Heat in a wild game that went down to the wire on Thursday night.

The Trail Blazers were led by C.J. McCollum's 35 points on 56% shooting. The Heat had a strong comeback effort but fell just short in the two-point defeat.

The Portland Trail Blazers improved to 26-18 with the victory, jumping into a tie with the Denver Nuggets for fifth place in the Western Conference. The Miami Heat, on the other hand, fell to 22-23 with the loss, still holding on to the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference.

Portland Trail Blazers outlast Miami Heat with C.J. McCollum's dazzling performance

C.J. McCollum recorded 35 points and 8 assists in the win

The Portland Trail Blazers came out of the gates strong, outscoring the Miami Heat 31-24 in the first quarter. However, the Heat outscored the Trail Blazers in the next two quarters, tying the game after three. Erik Spoelstra's side led by as many as eight points, but the Trail Blazers were able to come away with a wild win.

Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro led the Miami Heat offensively, combining for 58 points in a heartbreaking loss. With just under two seconds remaining, Damian Lillard was able to draw contact on a three-point attempt and bury the game-winning free throws.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Portland Trail Blazers' slim victory:

Last second foul call gives Dame and company the win as underdogs 😳



Blazers ML (+105) 💰

Blazers +2 💰



pic.twitter.com/2HtEkw4hNJ — ClutchPoints Betting (@CPBetting) March 26, 2021

BLAZERS WIN

BLAZERS WIN!! pic.twitter.com/0zyMZXsm0r — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) March 26, 2021

Just copped the new Portland Trail Blazers jersey. pic.twitter.com/lIgQFdTK76 — At The Buzzer (@AtTheBuzzer1) March 26, 2021

The Portland Trail Blazers get the win against the Miami Heat🔥 Cj McCollum dropped 35 for the Blazers in the win🤝 #nba #nbatwitter #RipCity @CJMcCollum @trailblazers pic.twitter.com/oAh7FZcw3B — Handle Hoops (@HandleHoops) March 26, 2021

Damian Lillard had a rough night from beyond, shooting just 25%, but his ability to draw a foul in the clutch proved pivotal in this victory. "Dame Time" is always a threat for a game-winner, so the Miami Heat played tough defense and overreached.

Here are more reactions from the Portland Trail Blazers' narrow win:

BLAZERS LEGEND TREVOR ARIZA pic.twitter.com/uU2dhSccAw — NORMAN POWELL🌷 (@SantiiagoFCO) March 26, 2021

Nassir 🛑

Dame 👌 pic.twitter.com/wBoQVx7Z2Z — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) March 26, 2021

"I don't need validation from other people, because I know what I have and what I bring to the table."@CJMcCollum speaks with the crew after Portland's win. pic.twitter.com/fI7cgRCzYK — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 26, 2021

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra speaks postgame after the Heat's 125-122 loss in the final seconds to the Trail Blazers



On the final play: "We're going to disagree no matter how many times we talk about it...buzzkill way to end it..."#HEATTwitter pic.twitter.com/7rphyLiVfA — FOX Sports Florida & Sun (@FOXSportsFL) March 26, 2021

Carmelo Anthony tonight vs the Heat:



20 PTS - 6 REB - 6/14 FG - 4/7 3FG



Blazers win 👌 pic.twitter.com/dOyU5h4u9o — The Hoop Network (@TheHoopNet) March 26, 2021

Although the Miami Heat dropped below .500 with this loss, they can take some positives from this game. Struggling Tyler Herro seems to have found his stroke, and Kendrick Nunn had a strong night of shooting as well.

Here's how Miami Heat Twitter reacted to the loss:

today was still a good day pic.twitter.com/JGMu7X017u — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 26, 2021

That's DEEP, Tyler!



25 PTS for Herro... 8-point MIA lead with 7 min to play on TNT. pic.twitter.com/O7ZxAKeeAc — NBA (@NBA) March 26, 2021

Dame bailed out. WOW — ChadinPortland 🎙 (@ChadinRipCity) March 26, 2021

Watch the video. Ariza’s fingers bounce off his arm pic.twitter.com/ZhEbOr9Ci7 — тномаs (@dawshizznle) March 26, 2021

L



RT @ESPNNBA: Bam Adebayo is the 4th player in @MiamiHEAT history with 25 points, 5 blocks and 5 assists in a game.



He joins D-Wade (3x), Shaq and Alonzo Mourning. pic.twitter.com/yiVuwqWXn7 — Super Bowl Champ Dave (@pennskippy) March 26, 2021