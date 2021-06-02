Portland Trail Blazers 140-147 Denver Nuggets: Nikola Jokic and co. spoil Damian Lillard's record-breaking night in double OT; here's how Twitter reacted

A 55-point performance from Damian Lillard went in vain as the Denver Nuggets held their nerve to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 147-140 in double overtime. Nikola Jokic was in his element too and nearly recorded a triple-double to help his side to a crucial 3-2 lead in this first-round series of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.
The Denver Nuggets were hot from the three-point line to start the game and rushed to a 22-point lead midway through the second quarter. That's when Damian Lillard rose to the occasion and ignited a comeback. It was a back-and-forth affair the rest of the way, but Michael Malone's men eventually escaped with the win.
Damian Lillard's historic performance not enough for Portland Trail Blazers
Even though the Denver Nuggets emerged victorious, this game will primarily be remembered for Damian Lillard's heroics. Lillard scored 38 points in regulation, 32 of which came during the last 30 minutes. He then dropped 12 straight points for the Portland Trail Blazers in the first overtime period to force a second one. He had also accumulated 10 assists and three blocks along the way.
Damian Lillard made a few more buckets, but the Denver Nuggets finally took care of business. Dame Dolla managed to reach a few milestones though. He broke the record for most three-pointers in a playoff game by dropping 12 treys. His 55 points also set a playoffs franchise-high record for the Portland Trail Blazers. Twitter showered plaudits on Lillard for his outstanding performance.
Nikola Jokic masterminds a victory for the Denver Nuggets again
Nikola Jokic had help from his teammates tonight, but his 38 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and four blocks went a long way in saving the day for the Denver Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. torched the Portland Trail Blazers from the field as he recorded 26 points and 12 rebounds on 76.9% shooting.
The most surprising performance came from Monte Morris, though. Morris racked up 28 points off the bench. He even sealed the deal for the Denver Nuggets from the charity stripe. Twitter had praise for Michael Malone's men for their performance against the Portland Trail Blazers.
The series will now move back to Oregon, where the Portland Trail Blazers will host the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 on Thursday night.