Portland Trail Blazers 93-102 LA Lakers: Twitter erupts as LeBron James dominates Damian Lillard and co. with all-round effort

LeBron James put up a herculean effort on both ends of the court as the LA Lakers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 102-93. The Purple and Gold were buoyed by the return of Dennis Schroder as they snapped a four-game skid to hold on to the third seed in the Western Conference.

Damian Lillard had a 35-point outing but was largely missing in the second half and the Portland Trail Blazers were reduced to their fourth straight loss. He didn't have much help from his teammates as the LA Lakers ran away with the win.

LA Lakers dominate in the second half to return to winning ways

The LA Lakers were slow to start the game once again. Despite LeBron James going bonkers from the field, the Purple and Gold trailed by as many as 11 points in the first quarter itself. But they fought back after the break and went on an 18-4 run in the third quarter to establish a double-digit lead against the Portland Trail Blazers.

LeBron led the Lakers in each of the five major stat categories

Frank Vogel's men maintained a considerable separation for the rest of the game and claimed their 23rd win of the season. LeBron James contributed in every aspect of the game as he finished with 28 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and three blocks.

Dennis Schroder's return helped the LA Lakers a great deal. He struggled from the field but finished with 22 points. He also played scrappy defense to keep Lillard quiet in the second half.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the LA Lakers' win against the Portland Trail Blazers:

Old Lebron James just needed one his Top dogs back to get back on track finishing with a solid 28-11-7 and the W against nice Trailblazer team!!! 🐐👑 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) February 27, 2021

I’m glad people are finally realizing how valuable Dennis Schroder is — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) February 27, 2021

The finishing touch from LeBron. 🧈 pic.twitter.com/B97Z7Arhn1 — NBA (@NBA) February 27, 2021

Really good 2nd half by the Lakers to close out the win. Locked down defensively, something we haven't seen in awhile. Having Schroder back helped tremendously. LBJ/Schroder/Trezz/Caruso were great. — LAKERFANATICS (@LAKERFANATICS) February 27, 2021

Tonight, for the 49th time in his career, LeBron led his team in points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals.



The next closest: Kevin Garnett with 29 games.



(via @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/R1eBlNtK1b — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 27, 2021

FINALLY. A pretty solid all-around game from LeBron James and a much needed win for his team. After 2 quick early turnovers, he snapped out of it w 11 rebs, 4 steals, 3 blocks. 2-5 from three - not bad. 4-8 FTs - not good. But nice job, King. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 27, 2021

In case y’all were having a little too much fun hating lately



LeBron James is still GOAT. pic.twitter.com/5UNLKH06Kx — LeBron’s IQ (@emanuelcgodina) February 27, 2021

Schroder and Caruso shared a nice moment to end this one. Two dudes with big time defensive performances on Dame who had six second half points with around 3 minutes left in the fourth. — Raj C. (@UnwrittenRul3s) February 27, 2021

We saw what Schroder being back does for this team. It takes the pressure of Lebron, gives guys like THT & Caruso to just play their game and the team to just lock in as a unit. — Vivian (@Butterfly_424) February 27, 2021

The Lakers are 1-0 after signing Damian Jones



Generational Talent pic.twitter.com/fDsrSh5180 — Yunel Rajön Dudley 1x Champ (@YunelDudley) February 27, 2021

Portland Trail Blazers feeling the effects of a shorthanded roster

Damian Lillard struggled down the stretch

The Portland Trail Blazers looked good for the win following Damian Lillard's explosive start. Dame Dolla had 24 points in the first half as the LA Lakers defenders scrambled in front of him. However, he failed to get going after the break and the rest of the team just didn't show up.

Gary Trent Jr. was the next best player for the Portland Trail Blazers as he scored 19 but just went 2-of-11 from down. Their bench was in shambles and scored just 13 points in total. Montrezl Harrell from the LA Lakers outscored them alone.

The absence of CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic is finally starting to hurt the Blazers. Here's how fans reacted to their performance against the LA Lakers:

Bench didn’t show up one bit, Roco couldn’t hit a 3, bad execution when Dame got doubled. Another frustrating night for the Blazers — 🅵🅾🆁🆃🅷🅴🅵🅰🅽🆂 🎙 (@503Blazerfans) February 27, 2021

Only real Blazers fans will remember when they were up 10 this game and on pace to win the nba title, about two hours ago — Yu (@YucciMane) February 27, 2021

What a weird game by Damian Lillard. 15 in 1st q! 24 at half! But only 11 in 2nd half & wound up only 11-24. Usually a Lakers killer, he often shot himself in the foot after halftime. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 27, 2021

Damian Lillard made Dennis Schroder hit the floor... 🤭 pic.twitter.com/mk1Jf1yQcD — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 27, 2021

got em! Lakers bench mob pulls off the towel throw distraction against Kanter@JaredDudley619 pic.twitter.com/NSRDKpA3As — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 27, 2021