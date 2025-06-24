Portland Trail Blazers depth chart after acquiring Jrue Holiday in blockbuster trade

The Boston Celtics took the first step in reshaping their championship roster by trading Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. The Celtics have traded the two-time NBA Champion to the Trail Blazers for Anfernee Simons and two second-round picks.

Holiday was key for the Celtics over two seasons, helping them win the NBA Finals in 2024. With him on the Trail Blazers, here’s what the team’s depth chart currently looks like for the 2025-26 season:

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Jrue Holiday Shaedon Sharpe Toumani Camara Deni Avdija Donovan Clingan Scoot Henderson Dalano Banton Matisse Thybulle Kris Murray Duop Reath Rayan Rupert



Jabari Walker Deandre Ayton

Depending on Deandre Ayton’s health, we could see him start at center. The Trail Blazers will also need to make room for whoever they draft with the No. 11 pick of the 2025 Draft.

Holiday averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game for the Celtics last season. Meanwhile, Anfernee Simons recorded 19.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists for Portland.

The two-time NBA Champion brings elite defense and a winning mentality to the Trail Blazers organization. Portland finished No. 12 in the league in 2024-25, missing a play-in spot by three games. With a winner like Jrue Holiday on the team, the Trail Blazers could make their first playoff appearances since the 2020-21 season.

However, they’ll need to add more pieces to the roster to survive in a difficult Western Conference. It is yet to be seen whether the team will do that through the draft or by trading their No. 11 pick.

This will be Jrue Holiday’s second stint with the Portland Trail Blazers

What many may not know is that this marks the second time in his career that Jrue Holiday has been traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. Holiday was first traded to Portland in a trade that sent Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks.

However, his first stint didn’t amount to much as Portland moved Holiday to the Boston Celtics just a few weeks later. This time around, it seems like the two-time NBA Champion might get to suit up for Portland.

Holiday has averaged 15.8 points, 6.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds in his career and could make a massive difference for the Trail Blazers.

