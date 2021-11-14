Portland Trail Blazers Head of Basketball Neil Oshley not interested in buyout - Jason Quick

After accusations of a hostile work environment were brought up against Portland Trail Blazers president of basketball Neil Olshey, Olshey will not be resigning from his position. With the Trail Blazers officially opening an investigation into the accusations, it is possible that Olshey could have been fired or removed from his position.

The Portland Trail Blazers hired Olshey in 2012 to be the general manager of the team. He was then promoted to president of basketball operations in 2015. Under his tenure, the Trail Blazers have had success, making the playoffs in eight straight seasons.

The Trail Blazers released a statement, saying they have opened an investigation with an independent firm into the accusations of a toxic and hostile work environment. The investigations have already interviewed over 60 Trail Blazers employees, and it seems like there will be more on the way.

With the investigation still on its way, Olshey will continue to fight it to keep his job. However, with so many people interviewed, it begs the question whether these accusations might have some validity.

With Portland Trail Blazers CEO Chris McGown resigning, it only leads to more questions into play over the Olshey investigations. Jody Allen, owner of the Trail Blazers, might have some tough choices up ahead.

How will the Portland Trail Blazers respond to the front office controversy on the court

Portland Trail Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard with the ball

Through the first 13 games of the season, the Portland Trail Blazers have been off to an okay start, going 6-7.

As usual for the Trail Blazers over the last few seasons, the defense has been less than average. They are allowing 107.8 points per game, for the 17th highest in the NBA, along with a 108.4 defense rating, for the 21st.

The offense has been the saving grace for the team, averaging 109.6 points per game for the ninth highest in the league and a 109.6 offensive rating, making them a top ten offense.

Despite the early season struggles for Damian Lillard, who is shooting 38% from the field and 27% from three on the season. Lillard is averaging only 20 points per game, down from his average of 8.8 points last season.

Lillard should eventually find his shooting stroke, which should help out the Trail Blazers in the playoff standings.

CJ McCollum and Norman Powell have been critical offensive options, averaging a combined 38.2 points per game. This season, Powell especially has been off to a hot shooting start, shooting 50% from the field and 46% from three.

The most significant off-season acquisition of Larry Nance Jr. has yet to pan out for the Portland Trail Blazers, as he has only averaged 18.2 minutes per game and yet without a start. Lance is averaging 5.7 points with 4.9 rebounds per game.

With the Western Conference being such a tough conference, the Portland Trail Blazers will need Damian Lillard to find his shot to make a playoff push. Even if he does, the team could still be battling for a play-in spot with all the talent in the West.

