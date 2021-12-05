"I've never seen a team that needs its bench to inspire our starters” - Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups launches a scathing attack on his team for their poor form

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups recently came out and made some stinging comments about his players. With the Portland Trail Blazers currently sitting 10th in the Western Conference, Chauncey Billups made some scathing comments, questioning the Portland players' form.

According to Sean Highkin of The Bleacher Report, Chauncey Billups talked about how the starters in the Trail Blazers roster needed inspiration from the bench players. He said:

"I've never seen a team that needs its bench to inspire our starters. That shit is crazy to me. It's supposed to be the other way around."

These comments were made after getting blown out by the Boston Celtics in a 145-117 loss, albeit without the exploits of superstar Damian Lillard. He continued:

"The young guys, they don't know the politics of the league. But that's something the vets should be teaching them. ... I was more mad at the starters for putting [the bench] in that situation."

How far can Chauncy Billups and the Portland Trail Blazers go this season?

With an 11-13 record currently, Chauncey Billups and co. find themselves in a precarious position in the Western Conference. Portland is just one game behind the Los Angeles Clippers, who are the fifth seed. But pressure is mounting on Chauncey Billups and his team, especially after Portland let go of Terry Stotts, the long-time Portland Trail Blazers head coach who seemingly always got Portland into the postseason.

The worrying factor for Chauncey Billups is the poor form of his star players - Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. The former is currently averaging just 21.5 points, 7.8 assists, and 4 rebounds while shooting a paltry 30% from the perimeter and just over 39% from the field. McCollum, meanwhile, is averaging 20.6 points, 4.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds while shooting just over 42% from the field and a little over 39% from range.

While these are all causes for concern for Chauncey Billups and the Portland Trail Blazers, another part of all this that they need to keep in mind is Damian Lillard and his desire to potentially leave Portland.

Drafted as the sixth overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Trail Blazers, Lillard has been nothing short of a phenomenon for Portland. He seems to get better with age and he has always talked about championship aspirations, something Portland hasn't been able to deliver on yet.

The Sharks are circling Portland with the likes of the New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, etc. all capable of producing a trade for the superstar. That is why it is paramount that Chauncey Billups galvanizes the troops and gets them playing to their potential.

