Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors player stats and box score (March 10) | 2024-25 NBA season

Two Western Conference teams heading in opposite directions faced off Monday as the Portland Trail Blazers took on the Golden State Warriors. The Blazers entered the game on a three-game skid, while the Warriors had won four straight.

Golden State came into the matchup with a 36-28 record, sitting sixth in the West and holding onto the final guaranteed playoff spot. Meanwhile, Portland, which started the new year strong and briefly entered the play-in conversation, had slipped to 28-37, ranking 12th and sitting 4.5 games behind the 10th-seeded Dallas Mavericks.

Below is the box score for the Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors game.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors box score

Portland Trail Blazers player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Deni Avdija 19:41 16 10 2 5 7 71.4 2 2 100 4 4 100 1 9 0 0 2 1 -17 Toumani Camara 19:12 7 1 0 3 6 50.0 1 4 25.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 0 1 2 -18 Donovan Clingan 14:14 2 3 2 1 3 33.3 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 2 0 2 0 1 -7 ShaedonharpeSG 16:56 3 4 4 1 7 14.3 0 3 0.0 1 1 100 2 2 0 0 2 1 -11 Anfernee Simons 17:52 9 1 1 4 7 57.1 1 3 33.3 0 0 0.0 0 1 1 0 1 0 -14 Scoot Henderson 14:45 12 0 1 5 9 55.6 1 3 33.3 1 1 100 0 0 1 0 2 2 -14 Duop Reath 09:01 0 1 0 0 1 0.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 0 0 0 -7 Jabari Walker 03:31 0 0 2 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -6 Dalano Banton 04:48 0 1 0 0 5 0.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -1 TOTALS 49 23 12 19 45 42.2 5 18 27.8 6 6 100 5 16 2 2 8 7 -

Golden State Warriors player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Jimmy Butler III 17:33 7 6 6 1 3 33.3 0 0 0.0 5 6 83.3 1 5 2 0 1 0 13 Draymond Green 14:47 1 1 4 0 2 0.0 0 1 0.0 1 2 50.0 0 1 1 0 0 0 12 Quinten Post 11:53 6 4 0 2 7 28.6 2 3 66.7 0 0 0.0 0 4 0 3 0 2 6 Moses Moody 14:04 11 1 0 4 5 80.0 1 2 50.0 2 2 100 0 1 1 0 0 0 13 Stephen Curry 16:26 10 1 1 3 5 60.0 2 3 66.7 2 2 100 0 1 2 0 0 0 17 Buddy Hield 14:14 11 2 4 4 5 80.0 3 4 75.0 0 0 0.0 2 0 1 0 1 2 10 Gary Payton II 12:37 16 0 0 6 7 85.7 4 5 80.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 1 1 0 10 Kevon Looney 09:13 4 4 3 2 4 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 2 2 1 0 1 0 7 Gui Santos 09:13 2 4 1 1 5 20.0 0 3 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 3 0 0 1 3 7 TOTALS 68 25 19 23 43 53.5 12 21 57.1 10 12 83.3 6 17 8 4 5 7 -

Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors: Game recap

Portland got off to a fast start, scoring the game’s first seven points and extending the lead to 10-5 behind buckets from Anfernee Simons and Deni Avdija. However, Golden State quickly responded, finding their rhythm with back-to-back three-pointers from Steph Curry and Quinten Post.

With the game knotted at 15-all, the Warriors went on a 20-12 run, fueled by their outside shooting, capped off by a Jimmy Butler layup just before the buzzer.

Golden State's red-hot shooting helped them maintain control, taking a commanding 68-49 lead into halftime. Avdija led the Blazers with 16 first-half points, but Gary Payton II matched his total, keeping the Warriors comfortably ahead.

