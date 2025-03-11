Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors player stats and box score (March 10) | 2024-25 NBA season

Two Western Conference teams heading in opposite directions faced off Monday as the Portland Trail Blazers took on the Golden State Warriors. The Blazers entered the game on a three-game skid, while the Warriors had won four straight.
Golden State came into the matchup with a 36-28 record, sitting sixth in the West and holding onto the final guaranteed playoff spot. Meanwhile, Portland, which started the new year strong and briefly entered the play-in conversation, had slipped to 28-37, ranking 12th and sitting 4.5 games behind the 10th-seeded Dallas Mavericks.
Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors: Game recap
Portland got off to a fast start, scoring the game’s first seven points and extending the lead to 10-5 behind buckets from Anfernee Simons and Deni Avdija. However, Golden State quickly responded, finding their rhythm with back-to-back three-pointers from Steph Curry and Quinten Post.
With the game knotted at 15-all, the Warriors went on a 20-12 run, fueled by their outside shooting, capped off by a Jimmy Butler layup just before the buzzer.
Golden State's red-hot shooting helped them maintain control, taking a commanding 68-49 lead into halftime. Avdija led the Blazers with 16 first-half points, but Gary Payton II matched his total, keeping the Warriors comfortably ahead.
