  Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors player stats and box score (March 10) | 2024-25 NBA season

Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors player stats and box score (March 10) | 2024-25 NBA season

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Mar 11, 2025 03:39 GMT
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn

Two Western Conference teams heading in opposite directions faced off Monday as the Portland Trail Blazers took on the Golden State Warriors. The Blazers entered the game on a three-game skid, while the Warriors had won four straight.

Golden State came into the matchup with a 36-28 record, sitting sixth in the West and holding onto the final guaranteed playoff spot. Meanwhile, Portland, which started the new year strong and briefly entered the play-in conversation, had slipped to 28-37, ranking 12th and sitting 4.5 games behind the 10th-seeded Dallas Mavericks.

Below is the box score for the Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors game.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors box score

Portland Trail Blazers player stats

also-read-trending Trending
PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Deni Avdija19:41161025771.42210044100190021-17
Toumani Camara19:127103650.01425.0000.0010012-18
Donovan Clingan14:142321333.3010.0000.0120201-7
ShaedonharpeSG16:563441714.3030.011100220021-11
Anfernee Simons17:529114757.11333.3000.0011010-14
Scoot Henderson14:4512015955.61333.311100001022-14
Duop Reath09:01010010.0010.0000.0010000-7
Jabari Walker03:31002000.0000.0000.0000000-6
Dalano Banton04:48010050.0010.0000.0100000-1
TOTALS492312194542.251827.8661005162287-
Golden State Warriors player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Jimmy Butler III17:337661333.3000.05683.315201013
Draymond Green14:47114020.0010.01250.001100012
Quinten Post11:536402728.62366.7000.00403026
Moses Moody14:0411104580.01250.02210001100013
Stephen Curry16:2610113560.02366.72210001200017
Buddy Hield14:1411244580.03475.0000.020101210
Gary Payton II12:3716006785.74580.0000.000011010
Kevon Looney09:134432450.0000.0000.02210107
Gui Santos09:132411520.0030.0000.01300137
TOTALS682519234353.5122157.1101283.36178457-
Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors: Game recap

Portland got off to a fast start, scoring the game’s first seven points and extending the lead to 10-5 behind buckets from Anfernee Simons and Deni Avdija. However, Golden State quickly responded, finding their rhythm with back-to-back three-pointers from Steph Curry and Quinten Post.

With the game knotted at 15-all, the Warriors went on a 20-12 run, fueled by their outside shooting, capped off by a Jimmy Butler layup just before the buzzer.

Golden State's red-hot shooting helped them maintain control, taking a commanding 68-49 lead into halftime. Avdija led the Blazers with 16 first-half points, but Gary Payton II matched his total, keeping the Warriors comfortably ahead.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
