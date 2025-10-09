  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors Preseason Game Player Stats and Box Score | Oct. 8, 2025 

Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors Preseason Game Player Stats and Box Score | Oct. 8, 2025 

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 09, 2025 02:42 GMT
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Portland Trail Blazers - Source: Imagn
Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors Preseason Game Player Stats and Box Score | Oct. 8, 2025 [photo: Imagn]

The Golden State Warriors hosted the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday for their second preseason game. Steph Curry and Co., who won 111-103 against the LA Lakers on Sunday, faced a team that underwent a significant overhaul in the offseason. The Warriors looked to stay perfect in their two-game homestand after clashing with the Blazers.

Ad

Toumani Camara and Shaedon Sharpe led the Blazers' hot start. They raced to an 11-5 lead after three minutes, which was highlighted by 3-for-3 shooting from deep. The Warriors cut the deficit to 26-25 with roughly two minutes left in the first quarter before Portland responded with a 13-0 run to close the period.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

Portland Trail Blazers player stats and box score

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Toumani Camara9
Jerami Grant1
Donovan Clingan2
Jrue Holiday2
Shaedon Sharpe7
Kris Murray4
Deni Avdija5
Duop Reath8
Yang Hansen0
Blake Wesley1
Ad

Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Draymond Green6
Jimmy Butler III5
Al Horford0
Stephon Curry7
Moses Moody0
Jonathan Kuminga0
Quinten Post2
Buddy Hield3
Gary Payton II0
Brandon Podziemski0
Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications