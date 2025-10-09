Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors Preseason Game Player Stats and Box Score | Oct. 8, 2025 

The Golden State Warriors hosted the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday for their second preseason game. Steph Curry and Co., who won 111-103 against the LA Lakers on Sunday, faced a team that underwent a significant overhaul in the offseason. The Warriors looked to stay perfect in their two-game homestand after clashing with the Blazers.

Toumani Camara and Shaedon Sharpe led the Blazers' hot start. They raced to an 11-5 lead after three minutes, which was highlighted by 3-for-3 shooting from deep. The Warriors cut the deficit to 26-25 with roughly two minutes left in the first quarter before Portland responded with a 13-0 run to close the period.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

Portland Trail Blazers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Toumani Camara 9 Jerami Grant 1 Donovan Clingan 2 Jrue Holiday 2 Shaedon Sharpe 7 Kris Murray 4 Deni Avdija 5 Duop Reath 8 Yang Hansen 0 Blake Wesley 1

Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Draymond Green 6 Jimmy Butler III 5 Al Horford 0 Stephon Curry 7 Moses Moody 0 Jonathan Kuminga 0 Quinten Post 2 Buddy Hield 3 Gary Payton II 0 Brandon Podziemski 0

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More

