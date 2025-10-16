  • home icon
Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 16 | 2025 NBA Preseason

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Oct 16, 2025 20:00 GMT
NBA: Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers - Source: Imagn
After wrapping up a two-game homestand, the Portland Trail Blazers will hit the road for their final preseason matchup in Salt Lake City. The clash against the Utah Jazz will take place at the Delta Center on October 16. The Jazz enter the contest with a 0–3 record and will be looking to grab their first win before the 2025–2026 regular season begins.

So far, the Blazers have only faced teams from the Pacific Division. They dropped both games against the Golden State Warriors, losing 129–123 on October 8 and 118–111 on October 14.

Their only preseason win came against the Sacramento Kings on October 10, when Shaedon Sharpe and Deni Avdija combined for 32 points. However, Jerami Grant was the highest scorer while coming off the bench, recording 18 points on 6-13 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Jazz have had a rough start to their preseason. Even with some impressive performances from Ace Bailey, they’re still searching for their first victory.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz Injury Reports

Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers will certainly be without their backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and Scoot Henderson. Meanwhile, Matisse Thybulle, Toumani Camara, and Robert Williams III are added to the injury report, being listed as “day-to-day.”

Jazz

The Utah Jazz have listed only Georges Niang as “out” for their upcoming matchup. Whereas, the likes of Ace Bailey, Kyle Anderson, Isaiah Collier, and Walker Kessler have been added to the injury report as “day-to-day.”

Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers will be expected to start with Jrue Holiday, Shaedon Sharpe, Deni Avdija, Jerami Grant, and Donovan Clingan.

PGSGSFPFC
Jrue HolidayShaedon SharpeDeni AvdijaToumani Camara *Donovan Clingan
Caleb Love Rayan Rupert Matisse Thybulle Jerami GrantYang Hansen
Blake Wesley Kris MurrayRobert Williams III *
Duop Reath
Jazz

The Utah Jazz could use a starting lineup that includes Isaiah Collier, Ace Bailey, Taylor Hendricks, Lauri Markkanen, and Walker Kessler.

PGSGSFPFC
Isaiah Collier *Ace Bailey *Taylor HendricksLauri MarkkanenWalker Kessler *
Keyonte George Brice Sensabaugh Cody Williams Kyle FilipowskiJusuf Nurkic
Walter Clayton Jr. Svi Mykhailiuk
Kevin Love
Elijah Harkless Oscar Tshiebwe
* - Indicates players who are listed as "day-to-day."

Where to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz preseason game?

The Blazers-Jazz clash is set to tip off at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. The live telecast will be available on KJZZ and SEG+. Fans can watch the contest via livestream on the NBA League Pass (restrictions may apply).

