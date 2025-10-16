Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct 16, 2025

The Portland Trail Blazers will visit Salt Lake City for their October 16 preseason game against the Utah Jazz. Thursday’s clash between the Northwest Division rivals marks both of their last game before the 2025-2026 regular season begins.
Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz game details and betting odds
The Blazers-Jazz clash is set to tip off at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. The live telecast will be available on KJZZ and SEG+. Fans can watch the contest via livestream on the NBA League Pass (restrictions may apply).
Moneyline: Blazers (-140) vs Jazz (+115)
Odds: Blazers (-2.5 -110) vs Jazz (+2.5 -110)
Total (O/U): Blazers (o237.5 -110) vs Jazz (u237.5 -110)
Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are based on available information at the time of publication.
Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz preview
The Portland Trail Blazers opened their preseason on a disappointing note against the Golden State Warriors on October 8. After building a 21-point lead earlier in the game, they couldn’t hold on and ended up losing 129-123.
They bounced back quickly with a 124-123 victory over the Sacramento Kings but couldn’t repeat that success when they faced the Warriors again on October 14, falling 118-111.
Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz have struggled to find their footing, starting the preseason with a 0-3 record. Their losses include a 140-127 defeat to the Houston Rockets on October 8, a 134-130 overtime loss to the San Antonio Spurs on October 10, and a 114-101 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on October 13.
Despite the tough start, rookie Ace Bailey’s impressive performance has been a positive takeaway for the Jazz, averaging 16.0 points and 4.3 assists per game over the three outings.
Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz predicted starting lineup
Blazers
G: Jrue Holoiday | G: Shaedon Sharpe | F: Deni Avdija | F: Jerami Grant | C: Donovan Clingan
Jazz
G: Keyonte George | G: Brice Sensabaugh | F: Taylor Hendricks | F: Lauri Markkanen | C: Jusuf Nurkic
Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz prediction
Even though several players like Damian Lillard and Scoot Henderson are listed on the Portland Trail Blazers’ injury report, the team has enough depth to handle the challenge. The Utah Jazz, meanwhile, are still looking for their first win and haven’t yet figured out how to play consistent winning basketball.
Prediction: Expect the Blazers to win by seven points.
