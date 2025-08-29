Portugal vs Serbia Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 29 | FIBA EuroBasket 2025

Serbia defeated Portugal 80-69 on Friday during Day 3 of the FIBA EuroBasket 2025. The nations are part of Group A, which plays at Arena Riga in Riga, Latvia.

Ad

Serbian star Nikola Jokic recorded his second consecutive double-double performance in the EuroBasket with 23 points and 10 rebounds. The three-time NBA MVP also contributed three assists, two steals and two blocks on 8-for-10 shooting in 23 minutes.

Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic finished with 18 points and six rebounds on 6-for-6 shooting. LA Clippers guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, the Serbian captain, added seven points and five rebounds on 3-for-4 shooting. Bogdanovic didn't play in the second half as he reportedly suffered an injury in the final minute of the second quarter.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Diogo Brito led Portugal with 22 points and nine rebounds on 7-for-15 shooting, including 4-for-7 from 3-point range. Travante Williams added 15 points, four rebounds and five steals on 6-for-15 shooting. Diogo Ventura scored 11 points on 4-for-6 shooting (3-for-5 on 3-pointers).

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta, who led Portugal in its EuroBasket opener win with 23 points and 18 rebounds, had just six points and two rebounds against Serbia.

Serbia remained undefeated after two games, while Portugal dropped to 1-1. Both teams started the EuroBasket with a win. Portugal defeated the Czech Republic 62-50 on Wednesday, while Serbia dismantled Estonia 98-64 on Thursday.

Ad

Serbia will next face host Latvia (1-1) and one-time NBA champion Kristaps Porziņģis on Saturday. On the other hand, Portugal will battle the undefeated Turkey (2-0), led by Houston Rockets All-Star Alperen Şengün.

Portugal vs. Serbia player stats and box score

Portugal

# Player MIN PTS FG 2PT FG 3PT FG FT REB AST PF TO STL BLK +/- 0 Dio go BRITO * 6:01 22 7/15

(47%) 3/8

(38%) 4/7

(57%) 4/4

(100%) 9 2 3 3 2 -12 2 Vl ad VOYT SO 13:14 2 1/4

(25%) 1/2

(50%) 0/2

(0%) /

(%) 1 1 -1 5 Travan te WILLIAMS * 5:34 15 6/15

(40%) 3/4

(75%) 3/11

(27%) /

(%) 4 2 3 1 5 1 -11 6 Francis co AMARAN TE 11:08 5 2/4

(50%) 1/2

(50%) 1/2

(50%) /

(%) 1 1 -3 9 Dio go VENTU RA 17:17 11 4/6

(67%) 1/1

(100%) 3/5

(60%) 0/1

(0%) 3 1 1 2 11 Migu el QUEIROZ * 22:09 2 1/4

(25%) 1/3

(33%) 0/1

(0%) /

(%) 5 2 2 2 -10 13 Dio go GAMEI RO 5:46 0 0/3

(0%) 0/1

(0%) 0/2

(0%) /

(%) 1 1 1 1 -9 14 Dani el RELV AO 18:17 2 1/6

(17%) 1/6

(17%) /

(%) /

(%) 7 4 -1 25 Nu no SA 3:55 0 0/2

(0%) 0/1

(0%) 0/1

(0%) /

(%) 2 1 28 Rafa el LISBOA * 17:49 2 1/6

(17%) 1/3

(33%) 0/3

(0%) /

(%) 1 4 2 1 -4 29 Candi do SA 9:07 2 0/2

(0%) 0/1

(0%) 0/1

(0%) 2/2

(100%) 3 88 Neemi as QUETA * 21:43 6 2/5

(40%) 2/4

(50%) 0/1

(0%) 2/2

(100%) 2 2 3 2 -10

Ad

Serbia

# Player MIN PTS FG 2PT FG 3PT FG FT REB AST PF TO STL BLK +/- 3 Fil ip PETRUSEV * 4:12 2 1/2

(50%) 1/2

(50%) /

(%) /

(%) 1 2 5 Niko la JOVIC * 6:54 18 6/6

(100%) 4/4

(100%) 2/2

(100%) 4/4

(100%) 6 1 3 3 1 14 7 Bogd an BOGDANOVIC * 14:51 7 3/4

(75%) 2/2

(100%) 1/2

(50%) /

(%) 5 1 3 1 11 9 Van ja MARINKOV IC 17:45 6 1/2

(50%) 0/1

(0%) 1/1

(100%) 3/3

(100%) 1 1 7 11 Trist an VUKCEV IC 19:36 6 1/6

(17%) 1/5

(20%) 0/1

(0%) 4/4

(100%) 5 2 1 1 3 13 Ognj en DOBR IC 12:34 6 2/5

(40%) /

(%) 2/5

(40%) /

(%) 3 1 -4 15 Niko la JOKIC * 22:37 23 8/10

(80%) 7/8

(88%) 1/2

(50%) 6/6

(100%) 10 3 1 3 2 2 12 22 Vasili je MIC IC 9:11 0 0/3

(0%) 0/1

(0%) 0/2

(0%) /

(%) 3 1 9 23 Mar ko GUDUR IC 16:43 1 0/5

(0%) 0/1

(0%) 0/4

(0%) 1/1

(100%) 5 3 1 2 1 0 24 Stef an JOV IC 18:05 2 1/3

(33%) 1/1

(100%) 0/2

(0%) /

(%) 3 6 2 2 30 Alek sa AVRAMOVIC * 16:09 5 2/7

(29%) 1/3

(33%) 1/4

(25%) /

(%) 2 1 0 33 Niko la MILUTIN OV 17:23 4 1/5

(20%) 1/5

(20%) /

(%) 2/2

(100%) 4 1 2 -1

Ad

Portugal vs. Serbia game summary

Serbia had a 23-19 lead over Portugal at the end of the opening quarter. Serbia outscored Portugal 20-14 in the second quarter to take a 43-33 lead into the halftime break.

Nikola Jokic led Serbia in the first half with 10 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks. Nikola Jovic added nine points, while Bogdan Bogdanovic chipped in seven points and five rebounds on 3-for-4 shooting.

Ad

Diogo Brito led Portugal with 14 points and four rebounds on 5-for-8 shooting, including 2-for-3 from 3-point range, in the first half. Neemias Queta scored just four points on 2-for-5 shooting.

Serbia maintained its lead in the third period, and after three quarters, it led 64-49. Jokic already recorded his second straight double-double performance heading into the final frame. In the fourth, several of Serbia's key players didn't see action as it held on for the win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.