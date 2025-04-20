Potential injury bug hits Timberwolves as Anthony Edwards and $41,959,296 big endure blows in Game 1 vs Lakers

Anthony Edwards exited Saturday's Game 1 contest between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the LA Lakers with a left foot injury. Edwards reportedly cramped up and was questionable to return. He endured a painful landing on his left leg in the third quarter and limped off the floor. After getting treatment in the locker room, he returned to the game early in the fourth quarter.
However, shortly after, Timberwolves' $41,959,296 big man, Naz Reid, was the next to face an injury blow after a collision with Jarred Vanderbilt. Reid took a shot to his head and grimaced in pain for a prolonged stretch. He also exited and headed to the locker room.
Here's the video of Edwards' injury:
Here's how Reid got injured:
Edwards said he was "day-to-day" with the calf issue he had been dealing with before and after his knock in the third quarter of Saturday's game. Meanwhile, Reid also returned after taking a hit. He revealed in his post-game interview that he had injured his left eye.
Both players seem likely to play Game 2 for now. The Timberwolves would hope neither player aggravates their respective ailments, especially after their stellar effort in Game 1's 117-95 win.
Anthony Edwards finished the game with 22 points and nine assists, while Naz Reid dropped 23 points off the bench, shooting 6 of 9 from deep and 8 of 12 overall.
