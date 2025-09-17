"Potentially playing the other leagues" - Insider predicts LeBron James to possibly leave NBA in stunning move

The idea of LeBron James retiring from the NBA has been brought up more than once before. However, no one knows what the LA Lakers star's plans are. Although he's talked about considering retirement, LeBron hasn't released an official statement on his future.There are some who believe that the 2025-26 season will be James' final year. He didn't sign a contract extension with the Lakers and exercised his $52.6 million player option. Since he wasnt offered an extension, it has led many to believe that he could retire.ESPN's Brian Windhorst, however, hinted that James could leave the NBA differently. While everyone's focused on the 6-foot-9 star potentially retiring, Windhorst predicts that the Lakers star will uniquely depart from the league.According to the insider, a retirement is still an option for the star but he could also continue his career elsewhere. Windhorst said that James has been linked to other basketball leagues, and that could see him leave the NBA.“I keep hearing people like, this might be the last year, this might be the last year. Look, he's been linked to potentially playing in other leagues. I don't know, maybe. But if he stays healthy, I do not see LeBron James slowing down,” Windhorst said on the latest episode of &quot;The Hoop Collective.&quot;Windhorst also said that LeBron James' style of play hasn't shown that he's ready to stop playing.Last season, he played his 22nd campaign and appeared in 70 games. During that stretch, he averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists. There aren't a lot of basketball stars who reach 22 seasons. The only other player who has played that long is Vince Carter.LeBron James could wait for Bryce James before he retiresLast season, LeBron James made history by being the first father-son duo to play in the same NBA game with his son, Bronny James. They revealed how it was a dream come true for them to share the same floor.For the four-time MVP, however, he could repeat that process with his second son, Bryce. An anonymous NBA executive hinted that James wants to play with Bryce, who will play for the University of Arizona and will be draft eligible in 2026.“I think LeBron plays one or two more seasons unless the Lakers win it all next year,” the NBA executive said. “Bryce [James] will be eligible for the 2026 draft. There are some whispers that LeBron wants to play with him too.”If that happens, LeBron James will have another unbreakable record with his sons.