“Pov: Ant finally got da video”: NBA fans continue highlighting Anthony Edwards’ Paige Jordae saga after All-Star’s viral dance video

In the lead-up to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers game, fans noticed an upbeat Anthony Edwards during pre-game warm-ups. However, given his current circumstances, many believe that the "Ant Man" has other reasons to feel ecstatic.

Instagram and OnlyFans model Paige Jordae reportedly accused Anthony Edwards of getting her pregnant and asking her to have the child aborted.]The explosive allegations swiftly spread across social media, capturing the attention of basketball fans across social media. While Edwards was seen dancing before the game, fans began to connect the dots, speculating on the reasons behind his seemingly cheerful mood.

Here's what some fans had to say on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"POV: ant finally got da video"

"Oh yeah she aborted that baby 🙏🏽🙏🏽 thank the lord"

"Admin knows what they’re doing"

"someone put some carti music over this"

"I don’t believe you. Send da video tho!"

"This ain’t da video he talm bout"

"She must’ve sent the video 🕺 "

What happened between Anthony Edwards and Paige Jordae?

Instagram and OnlyFans model Paige Jordae was reportedly impregnated by Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards. The scandal blew up online and the basketball world has been buzzing since. Many sources reported that Edwards asked Jordae to have the child aborted and even gave $100,000 as payment for the procedure. However, the controversy escalated as Jordae faced online threats, leading to speculation about the authenticity of the entire ordeal.

Complicating matters further is Edwards' relationship with his current girlfriend, Jeanine Robel, who is expecting a baby. The scandal involving Jordae has the potential to create turmoil in Edwards' personal life.

However, Anthony Edwards did deny all allegations toward him but confirmed that he did ask Jordae to get an abortion after being accused of getting her pregnant. "Ant Man" apologized on X and said that his comments were a spur-of-the-moment thing. He declared his intention to address the matter privately moving forward, signaling an end to public commentary on the scandal.