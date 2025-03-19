"Powell isn’t even better than G League Bronny" - NBA fans irate as former 6MOY ranks Austin Reaves below Norman Powell

Former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams ignited fans' frustrations on Monday with his controversial opinion regarding two LA players. He ranked LA Lakers star Austin Reaves lower than LA Clippers guard Norman Powell.

During a segment of FanDuel's flagship show, "Run It Back," on Wednesday, Williams expressed his views about Reaves, asserting that the Lakers guard was not as good as Powell:

"This is not a diss to Austin Reaves, he's not even the best third option in Los Angeles," Williams said. "Would you take [him] or would you take Norman Powell? ... He's a great option third option for the team that he plays for."

A former Clippers guard himself, Williams' critical comments sparked a debate on X, as many fans condemned him for his remarks on Reaves:

"Norman Powell isn’t even better than G league Bronny," one fan wrote.

"Find me one game that Norman Powell won for the Clippers without Kawhi and Harden but I can find handful games where Austin Reaves won without LeBron and Luka lol," another fan posted.

"This is not a diss - continues to diss!!!," a fan said.

While several criticized Williams for his hot take, a few fans sided with him:

"Exactly," one fan wrote.

"I’ll take Norman Powell honestly. AR is great and a better playmaker but Norm is a better defender," another fan tweeted.

"Powell prolly a better fit for Lakers but if both were No. 1 options it would be close," a fan commented.

Austin Reaves continues to put up big numbers in LeBron James' absence

The Western Conference playoff race has intensified with the 2024-25 NBA season nearing its end. At the moment, only the OKC Thunder have secured a guaranteed spot in the postseason. The Houston Rockets, the Denver Nuggets and the LA Lakers compete for the second playoff berth.

Austin Reaves has excelled in James' absence, who has been sidelined with a groin injury since March 8, when LA lost to the Boston Celtics 111-101. The 26-year-old has averaged 30.7 points on 53% shooting in the last four games.

Reaves' contributions have kept the Lakers afloat in their playoff push, as they are currently one game behind the Nuggets and the Rockets.

