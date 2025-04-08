"PR is amazing" - Fans call out Steph Curry's 3-point disasterclass' zero national TV coverage

NBA fans are unhappy with the media for not covering Steph Curry's awful performance on Sunday against the Houston Rockets. The Golden State Warriors superstar scored just three points in a 106-96 loss at Chase Center. The defeat puts the Warriors in a tough position, with just four games left in the regular season.
Averaging 41.7 points in his previous three games before entering the Sunday showdown with the Rockets, Curry was held to 1-for-10 shooting, including 1-for-8 from 3-point range. Amen Thompson did a fantastic job in defending the four-time NBA champion.
Thompson's teammates also helped him with the double teams, even triple teams at times. There were some non-calls on Curry, which Jimmy Butler called out after the game. Nevertheless, a legendary player like Curry could have found better ways to score more than three points in a key game.
However, some fans seem upset with the media for not talking about Steph Curry's worst performance of the season. They even called out the Golden State Warriors superstar's public relations team for supposedly getting it away from the national airwaves.
"Remember when they didn't post a picture of Curry when the Warriors got eliminated by the Lakers? They posted pictures of every star who got eliminated in the playoffs, bar Wardell. His PR is amazing," one tweeted.
"Why is ESPN protecting Curry?," one fan asked.
"Steph is a superstar. But ESPN for better or worse has been telling this LeBron story since 2003, and Steph’s just part of it," another explained.
"This app would burn to the ground if LeBron scored just 3 points in an NBA game," one claimed.
"The truth is Steph hate doesn't get views and clicks lol," another commented.
"Steph Curry gets no smoke at all," one remarked.
Despite Steph Curry's status as one of the greats, LeBron James produces more views and clicks more than anyone in the NBA. Curry has also been more likable considering how divisive James has been since entering the league and GOAT conversations.
Amen Thompson comments on shutting down Steph Curry
Growing up in Oakland, Amen Thompson surprisingly wasn't a fan of Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Nevertheless, he loved the challenge of guarding Curry, whom he called a Top 10 great in an interview with The Athletic.
"I live for those big matchups, playing the greats," Thompson said. "He’s one of the top 10 greats of all time. That’s a matchup I want."
If the Warriors finish third or sixth and advance to the second round, they could match up with the Rockets. Golden State could also finish seventh to set up a first-round clash versus Houston.
