"PR is amazing" - Fans call out Steph Curry's 3-point disasterclass' zero national TV coverage

NBA fans are unhappy with the media for not covering Steph Curry's awful performance on Sunday against the Houston Rockets. The Golden State Warriors superstar scored just three points in a 106-96 loss at Chase Center. The defeat puts the Warriors in a tough position, with just four games left in the regular season.

Ad

Averaging 41.7 points in his previous three games before entering the Sunday showdown with the Rockets, Curry was held to 1-for-10 shooting, including 1-for-8 from 3-point range. Amen Thompson did a fantastic job in defending the four-time NBA champion.

Thompson's teammates also helped him with the double teams, even triple teams at times. There were some non-calls on Curry, which Jimmy Butler called out after the game. Nevertheless, a legendary player like Curry could have found better ways to score more than three points in a key game.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

However, some fans seem upset with the media for not talking about Steph Curry's worst performance of the season. They even called out the Golden State Warriors superstar's public relations team for supposedly getting it away from the national airwaves.

"Remember when they didn't post a picture of Curry when the Warriors got eliminated by the Lakers? They posted pictures of every star who got eliminated in the playoffs, bar Wardell. His PR is amazing," one tweeted.

Ad

"Why is ESPN protecting Curry?," one fan asked.

"Steph is a superstar. But ESPN for better or worse has been telling this LeBron story since 2003, and Steph’s just part of it," another explained.

"This app would burn to the ground if LeBron scored just 3 points in an NBA game," one claimed.

"The truth is Steph hate doesn't get views and clicks lol," another commented.

Ad

"Steph Curry gets no smoke at all," one remarked.

Despite Steph Curry's status as one of the greats, LeBron James produces more views and clicks more than anyone in the NBA. Curry has also been more likable considering how divisive James has been since entering the league and GOAT conversations.

Amen Thompson comments on shutting down Steph Curry

Amen Thompson comments on shutting down Steph Curry. (Photo: IMAGN)

Growing up in Oakland, Amen Thompson surprisingly wasn't a fan of Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Ad

Nevertheless, he loved the challenge of guarding Curry, whom he called a Top 10 great in an interview with The Athletic.

"I live for those big matchups, playing the greats," Thompson said. "He’s one of the top 10 greats of all time. That’s a matchup I want."

Expand Tweet

If the Warriors finish third or sixth and advance to the second round, they could match up with the Rockets. Golden State could also finish seventh to set up a first-round clash versus Houston.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.