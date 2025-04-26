"Pray for Rockets": Jimmy Butler's cryptic IG post has fans surprisingly hyped for Game 3

NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets - Source: Imagn
Jimmy Butler drops cryptic IG post ahead of game three vs. Rockets (Credits: Imagn)

Jimmy Butler’s cryptic Instagram post has Golden State Warriors fans hyped for Game 3 of the Western Conference first round. Butler exited Game 2 following a hard fall after the Rockets’ Amen Thompson had undercut him on a layup. MRIs revealed that Butler has a pelvis and deep gluteal muscle contusion and is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game.

However, Butler’s post on Instagram has fans believing that he could be available for the Warriors.

Fans reacted to Butler’s post with excitement.

“Y’all poked the bear Pray for Rockets,” one said.
“OOHHHHHH THE NBA'S NOT READY FOR THIS MAN,” said another.
“Oh yeah he dropping 40 on sat,” another said.

Some fans even displayed concern for the Houston Rockets in excitement:

“Oh that boy READY rockets a** getting whooped,” one said.
“a foldable table...its about to get serious,” said another.
Butler has earned the moniker of “Playoff Jimmy,” thanks to the stellar performances he put up during his time with the Miami Heat. He led them to NBA Finals in 2020 and 2023. Since the 2019-20 season, Butler has recorded 24.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists in the playoffs.

Since arriving in Golden State, Jimmy Butler has repeatedly brought up the NBA Finals and hopes to go that far with Stephen Curry. It will be surprising if Butler ends up missing Saturday’s game. The 35-year-old can be expected to fight for playing time even if his recovery doesn’t go as expected.

Jimmy Butler's injury allowed the Houston Rockets to dominate Game 2

Jimmy Butler has been instrumental for the Warriors since he was traded there in February. With him on the floor, the Dubs kept Houston at bay and escaped Game 1 with a win. However, following Butler's early exit in Game 2, Golden State didn't have an answer for the Rockets.

They were trailing by 10 points since the end of the first quarter and failed to mount a comeback despite their best efforts. Without Jimmy spacing the floor, Steph Curry was swarmed on defense and was held to 6-15 shooting. Game 2 is further proof of how important Butler will be to Golden State's playoff run this season. Hopefully, he will be on the floor for Game 3.

