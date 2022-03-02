"Predictably, LeBron didn't make a three in 4th" - Skip Bayless piles on LeBron James' missing clutch shooting in 4th quarter as LA Lakers succumb to Dallas Mavericks

LeBron James and the LA Lakers showed more fight in the loss to the Dallas Mavericks than in the horror show against the New Orleans Pelicans. It didn’t look that way, though, early in the game as the Hollywood squad could hardly buy a basket, particularly Russell Westbrook, who converted only one of nine field-goal attempts.

Led by LeBron James, the LA Lakers uncorked a 22-7 run in the third quarter. The four-time MVP showed off his shooting range, draining three consecutive three-point shots, including one from the logo. His third straight trifecta, which tied the game with a little over four minutes in the third quarter, got a standing ovation from the home crowd.

The game-tying three, however, would turn out to be the last one for the Lakers superstar, who Skip Bayless mercilessly called out:

“Liked the way the Lakers competed in the 2nd half. But they roared back into the lead thanks to 3 3rd quarter threes by LeBron (who came in ranked 97th of 156 3-pt shooters). But predictably, LeBron didn’t make a three in the fourth. Lakers lost the 4th, 24-17 and the game by 5.”

LeBron James took two three-point shots in the fourth quarter. The first one rimmed out while the final attempt with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter was an airball. It all but ended the Lakers’ attempt to mount a desperate effort to tie the game. By then, the Dallas Mavericks were up 108-102 and eventually sealed the win after James’ miss.

Despite not making a single three-point basket in the final canto, James still made an impact until the final buzzer sounded. The 18x All-Star had five points and a couple of rebounds and assists in the final frame. He finished with 26 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 assists and had a net rating of +7 despite the loss.

LeBron James was gassed out entering the fourth quarter in the loss to the Dallas Mavericks

LeBron James looked like he was running on fumes in the final 12 minutes of the Lakers-Mavericks game. [Photo: Silver Screen and Roll]

Head coach Frank Vogel opened the game with LeBron James as the starting center. He played the 5 for most of the game as Dwight Howard logged only four minutes as the LA Lakers’ big man in the middle.

His efforts on both ends of the floor, particularly as they mounted the comeback in the third quarter, took a lot out of his tank. The 19-year-veteran was visibly tired on the bench after Vogel took him out.

LeBron James wasn’t as big of a factor in the fourth quarter compared to his sizzling performance in the third canto. The workload on offense and defense likely took its toll. With fresher legs, he could have sustained his scorching form.

At this point, the Lakers will try everything to get back on the winning track. 'King James' gave it his all to keep the fight, but sadly did not have enough to finish off the mighty comeback.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava