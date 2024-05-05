Predictions for 2nd round NBA Playoff Series 2024: Teams, matchups & more

Sportskeeda's predictions for 2nd round NBA Playoff are in ahead of the tip-off in the second-round series between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves. With Denver and Minnesota set to begin their highly anticipated second-round series on Saturday, and action expected to wrap up in the Cleveland-Orlando series, second-round matchups are beginning to take shape.

Of course, on Friday night, the Clippers-Mavericks series wrapped up in thrilling fashion, with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving punching their ticket to the second round. In addition, the New York Knicks managed to oust the Philadelphia 76ers en route to a second-round appearance of their own.

Of course, as previously mentioned, the Cavaliers-Magic series is still in progress, with Game 7 set to take place on Sunday, May 5. As we look ahead to the start of the Conference Semifinals, let's look at predictions for 2nd round NBA Playoff.

Sportskeeda's predictions for 2nd round NBA Playoffs 2024

OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks predictions for 2nd round NBA Playoff

The OKC Thunder and Dallas Mavericks played four times throughout the regular season, with the Thunder closing out the regular season series with a 3-1 lead. After earning a few extra days rest before the start of the second round, the Thunder seem poised to continue their impressive run.

Despite that, after a big Game 6 win, the Mavericks are eager to keep the momentum rolling. Given how impressive the Thunder have looked this season, we're predicting they defeat the Mavs en route to a Conference Finals appearance.

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves predictions for 2nd round NBA Playoff

These two teams split wins and losses during the regular season, finishing with two wins each. During the regular season, both teams impressed, with Nikola Jokic leading the way for Denver and Anthony Edwards leading the way for the Timberwolves.

The X-Factor in this second-round series, of course, is likely to be Nikola Jokic, given that he's continued to dominate opposing teams and matchups. Given that, we predict the Nuggets to get the job done en route to the WCF.

Boston Celtics vs. TBD predictions for 2nd round NBA Playoff

The Boston Celtics absolutely dominated the league in the regular season, finishing first overall in the power rankings. While the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic series hasn't wrapped up yet, the Celtics seem poised to defeat either team.

In the regular season, Boston beat Cleveland 2-1, while on the flip side, they similarly beat the Magic in their regular season series 2-1. Given that and their dominance, we're predicting Boston to beat whichever team emerges victorious in the series.

New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers predictions for 2nd round NBA Playoff

The New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers both just wrapped up their first-round series late in the week. During the regular season, the two teams played three times, with the Pacers getting the better of the Knicks in two of the three games.

While the team has continued to impress in the postseason, Tom Thibodeau's defensive schemes could be a difference-maker under the bright lights. With Jalen Brunson elevating his level of play, one simply can't count the Knicks out, and although this is a close series, we're predicting the Knicks to win.