"Predictions are about 90% off": Steve Kerr trolls Charles Barkley for his 'cooked' comments

NBA legend-turned-TNT analyst Charles Barkley irked some Golden State Warriors fans during the team’s 108-104 opening-night loss to Phoenix on Tuesday by calling Golden State “cooked.” However, it appears that Warriors coach Steve Kerr isn’t too bothered by Barkley’s comments.

During an interview with 95.7 The Game, Kerr was asked about Barkley’s criticism of his team. Kerr brushed it off, making light of his former TNT co-worker’s poor track record when it comes to making predictions:

“Well, I used to work with Charles and his predictions are about 90% off. His hit rate is probably about 5-7%, so I’m feeling pretty good about that.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Kerr also said that despite the tough home loss, he was encouraged by what he saw from his team on Tuesday.

That came as the Warriors, who were without veteran star forward Draymond Green, rallied from 15 points down to almost steal a win. Kerr added that he expects to see a massive improvement from Golden State over the next few weeks:

“I like what I see. Obviously, last night didn’t go the way we wanted but we’re going to be a lot better in three or four weeks. I think this team has a chance to be really, really good.”

Expand Tweet

The Warriors (0-1) next play on Friday on the road against the Sacramento Kings (1-0).

Also Read: "You're making $30, $40 million": Charles Barkley berates NBA superstars for practicing load management

Charles Barkley calls the Warriors the fourth-best team in California

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry and NBA legend-turned-TNT analyst Charles Barkley

During his rant about the Golden State Warriors, Charles Barkley even went as far as to call the aging squad the fourth-best team in California.

The NBA legend said that he has the LA Lakers, LA Clippers and Sacramento Kings above them in the crowded Western Conference:

“The Warriors are the fourth-best team in California, in my opinion. Old people don't get better, they just get older. I just don't like their team going forward.

"They've had a great run, great organization, but the Lakers, Sacramento and the Clippers are all better than the Warriors.”

(0:28 mark below)

Expand Tweet

Most would probably agree with Barkley having the Lakers over the Warriors, as LA eliminated Golden State in the 2023 West semifinals.

However, ranking the Clippers and the Kings over the Warriors was sure to ruffle a lot of feathers. That comes as Golden State eliminated Sacramento in the first round of the 2023 playoffs, while the Clippers were also first-round exits.

However, as Kerr mentioned, Barkley’s outlandish predictions are often inaccurate. So, the Warriors should have a good chance of proving their doubters wrong once again in 2024.