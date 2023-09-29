"Preparing for 21 like he’s a rookie": Rob Pelinka is stunned to see LeBron James, who has played over 65,000 minutes, set the tone for the Lakers

LeBron James couldn’t hide his excitement following LA Lakers GM Rob Pelinka’s savvy offseason moves to strengthen the team. “King James” posted on his IG different clips of his new and former teammates after the Lakers’ successful retooling. A deeper, more well-balanced and stronger lineup has already invigorated James after hinting at retirement following a sweep at the hands of the Denver Nuggets.

The four-time MVP has played over 65,000 minutes, including the playoffs, and will be playing in his 21st season starting in October. The miles on the tread have started to become obvious over the past few years for James. Despite over two decades in the NBA, the “Chosen One” hasn’t slackened one bit in his preparation.

Here’s what Pelinka told the LA Times about how LeBron James is getting ready for the upcoming season:

“It’s staggering for a player who has 20 years under the hood already and is preparing for 21 like he’s a rookie. He’s been doing 6 a.m. workouts. Probably been in our building as much as any player this offseason. Been in the weight room as much as any player.

“To me, it’s let’s be about it, let’s not talk about it. He’s definitely been about it this offseason. That really puts a spirit in our entire group to see him preparing that detailed and working that hard.”

Last season against the Denver Nuggets was the first time LeBron James was swept before reaching the NBA Finals. The LA Lakers were arguably the hottest team entering the playoffs and pulled off two consecutive upsets in the postseason. They booted out the second-ranked Memphis Grizzlies before dispatching the sixth-seeded Golden State Warriors.

The Nuggets, however, were a completely different beast that the Lakers weren’t ready for. James and Anthony Davis conceded that Nikola Jokic and crew were the strongest they’ve ever faced since uniting in Los Angeles in 2019.

LeBron James knows they can’t be outworked by the competition. This early, he’s leading and showing the way for the LA Lakers.

LeBron James will share playmaking duties in the starting five with D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves

One of LA Lakers coach Darvin Ham’s biggest priorities early in the season will be to lessen LeBron James’ workload. Ham wants him as fresh as he could be late in their campaign.

To that end, Ham answered one of the most intriguing questions as the Lakers are about to start training camp. He named D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves as the starting backcourt.

Rob Pelinka acquired former Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent in the offseason. Many thought he could end up starting for the team following Russell’s controversial big-time struggles against the Nuggets.

Ham ended the controversy and announced Russell and Reaves as the starting backcourt mates. The two will also help LeBron James orchestrate the plays for the team.