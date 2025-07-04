"Prepping Bronny James for WNBA?" - NBA fans skeptic as Lakers tap Lindsey Harding as head coach for Summer League

LA Lakers assistant coach Lindsey Harding will coach the Bronny James-led team in the Las Vegas Summer League starting next week. Harding joined the Lakers in July 2024 as part of head coach JJ Redick’s coaching staff. Beau Levesque, another Lakers assistant coach, will call the shots in the California Classic beginning Saturday before Harding gets her turn.

Fans promptly reacted to news of Harding guiding the James and Co.:

"Prepping Bronnie for the WNBA?"

One fan said:

James @JM4life25 LINK If she plays more than 5 players a half, give her the HC job

Another fan added:

BaxterCan @Mr.PerfectSonic LINK The question is, will Bronny be on the team?

One more fan continued:

vin @ghostofvincent LINK Adam Silver needs to step in, the lakers are making a mockery of the league

Another fan reacted:

MVP_23 @Multiple_MVP LINK Bronny should be the primary on ball player not necessarily the point guard but I want the ball in his hands, tired of him sitting in the corner

Harding’s first brush with NBA coaching came in 2018 when the Philadelphia 76ers signed her to a player development role. After her stint with the 76ers, she took her talents to California to join the Sacramento Kings. The Kings eventually promoted her to assistant coach during the 2022-23 season.

Lindsey Harding has experience with young talent after coaching the Stockton Kings in the NBA G League. With her calling the plays, she led the team to a 24-10 record for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Harding’s efforts and output prompted the G League to make her the 2024 Coach of the Year, the first woman to earn the honor.

In 2024, Harding remained in California but switched to another team – the LA Lakers. The former WNBA star’s first season with the Purple and Gold coincided with Bronny James’ entry into the NBA.

Bronny James and Dalton Knecht will lead Lindsey Harding’s Lakers

The LA Lakers’ 2024 rookies will lead the team competing in the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League games. Dalton Knecht the No. 17 pick and Bronny James, drafted No. 55, spearhead Lindsey Harding’s roster.

The Lakers will also have six-year veteran Darius Bazeley. The 6-foot-8 forward played for the Utah Jazz and Philadelphia 76ers last season.

Big man Trey Jemison, which the Lakers signed on a two-way deal last season, returns following an appearance with the South Bay Lakers in the G League.

Lindsey Harding’s roster will be heavy with undrafted rookies. Julian Reese, the younger brother of WNBA star Angel Reese, leads that group. However, Adou Thiero, who the Lakers traded up 10 spots to draft, will not be unavailable. The former Arkansas Razorback star is still recovering from a knee injury.

