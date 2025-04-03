"Pressing somebody midgame is crazy" - Josh Hart hilariously pins Knicks' loss to Lakers on Stephen A. Smith after courtside clash with LeBron James

Lakers superstar LeBron James and sports media sensation Stephen A. Smith have been making the headlines for the past few weeks because of their ongoing beef. It all started on March 6, when LA's star player confronted ESPN's lead sports analyst during a regular season game against the NY Knicks.

The confrontation went viral and caught the attention of many fans around the world. Smith has been talking about the interaction ever since, and James had also dropped his two cents on the subject during a recent appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

However, Knicks star Josh Hart believes that it was Stephen A. Smith's fault that his team lost to the Lakers that night.

"Pressing somebody midgame is crazy!" Hart said on Thursday's episode of the "Roommates Show" (Timestamp: 31:26). "And then they go and win the game, comeback win, top five moments."

On March 6, the Lakers had a rough game in the first three quarters against the Knicks. Consistent turnovers became their kryptonite as they ended the third quarter trailing 84-76.

However, the Purple and Gold rallied to a 23-15 run in the final quarter and orchestrated a comeback to win 113-109. LeBron James played a crucial role with 31 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

Lakers prepare for playoffs as LeBron James shares message on the future

With only seven games left on their schedule, the LA Lakers have started to prepare for the strenuous playoff season that is right around the corner. The Purple and Gold (46-29) are in line for the third seed in the Western Conference, right above the Denver Nuggets.

It is safe to say that the Lakers will carry on their momentum and not drop more than fourth seed, which would give them a home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. On Wednesday, Marca reported on LeBron James' thoughts on his team's position and playoff aspirations:

"I don't look at the standings every day, but it's talked about almost all the time. Our mission is to secure a playoff spot and not play a play-in. We know what's at stake."

The Lakers have a tough schedule in their final stretch of games before the regular season ends. They will play four road games, with the season-ending game also being on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers.

However, the Purple and Gold have maintained a two-game lead over the Timberwolves, Warriors and Grizzlies. It is highly unlikely that the Wolves will overtake the Lakers in the standings.

Even if the Purple and Gold drop a few games on the road, they should be able to hold on to the fourth seed and secure a playoff spot without needing to participate in the play-in tournament. The Lakers will face Steph Curry and the Warriors in a home game on Thursday as their next matchup.

