“Presti about to sell the farm lol” - Kyle Kuzma hilariously reacts to reports of LeBron James possibly leaving the Lakers in the future to team up with son Bronny

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma made a joke about a report concerning his former LA Lakers teammate, LeBron James.

After a report Friday suggested James would be willing to leave the Lakers to play with his son, Bronny, Kuzma showed fans his humor yet again Friday.

Kuzma, a popular sports personality, expressed his thoughts on Twitter:

"Presti about to sell the farm lol"

The Wizards forward was referencing OKC Thunder general manager Sam Presti. Presti has been one of the NBA's most active executives in recent years, building a reputation for trading and acquiring future draft picks. Obviously, Kuzma thinks teams around the NBA will do anything to land James.

Kuzma has been thriving in his first year with the Wizards. The 26-year-old forward is averaging 16.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 46.0%.

An ESPN report Friday suggested superstar LeBron James would be willing to leave the LA Lakers to play with his son, Bronny. That stirred conversation in the basketball world.

James has been vocal about his dream to one day share an NBA court with his son, but it remains to be seen if all the pieces will come together. Bronny James is still a junior in high school, so it would be around two more years until the 17-year-old guard is eligible to enter the NBA draft. He also, of course, has to be good enough for an NBA team to want his talents.

While it might seem like a stretch to think of the idea of James, who is 37, playing in the NBA for another three years, fans would be wise not to rule out the thought.

Despite his recent knee injury that has sidelined him for five games, James has shown no signs of decline in his 19th NBA season. He is averaging 29.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game while shooting 52.2%.

James is expected to become a free agent the same year his son would be eligible to enter the NBA draft. That dovetail will only start to get basketball fans speculating about the future.

James has scored 36,414 points. That's third on the list of the NBA's all-time leading scorers. With 29 games remaining this season, he has a chance to catch Karl Malone (36,928 points) for second place. Next season, he could topple Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's legendary total of 38,387.

