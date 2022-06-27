“Pretty much the way Steph recruited KD”- Skip Bayless launches scathing attack on former Rookie of the Year winner for trying to recruit Kevin Durant 

Skip Bayless has taunted the Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard for trying to recruit Kevin Durant. The Brooklyn Nets player's future is up in the air. The Nets could see Kyrie Irving depart, and rumors are rife that Durant could hand in a trade request if that happens.

With the Trail Blazers looking to rejig their roster around Lillard, the former Rookie of the Year sent NBA fans into a frenzy by posting a photoshopped picture of Durant in a Portland jersey.

Overtime @overtime @Dame_Lillard Dame just posted this on his IG story Dame just posted this on his IG story 👀 @Dame_Lillard https://t.co/2TDmctSqOL

Bayless reacted to the post on Twitter, writing:

"Love Dame sending an SOS to KD pretty much the way Steph recruited KD to save HIS legacy. KD sure took Dame off the hook in the Gold Medal game after Dame missed both free throws, and KD said let ME get fouled this time: Swish/swish. Ballgame. USA! USA!"

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Love Dame sending an SOS to KD pretty much the way Steph recruited KD to save HIS legacy. KD sure took Dame off the hook in the Gold Medal game after Dame missed both free throws and KD said let ME get fouled this time: Swish/swish. Ballgame. USA! USA! Love Dame sending an SOS to KD pretty much the way Steph recruited KD to save HIS legacy. KD sure took Dame off the hook in the Gold Medal game after Dame missed both free throws and KD said let ME get fouled this time: Swish/swish. Ballgame. USA! USA!

The Fox Sports analyst believes Kevin Durant joining the Golden State Warriors saved Steph Curry's legacy. That helped Curry prevail against LeBron James' Cavaliers twice in the Finals.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless



via



Kevin Durant’s choice to join Golden State saved Steph’s legacy. If he doesn’t leave OKC, Steph doesn’t win those 2 Finals against LeBron.via @SkipBaylessShow Kevin Durant’s choice to join Golden State saved Steph’s legacy. If he doesn’t leave OKC, Steph doesn’t win those 2 Finals against LeBron.via @SkipBaylessShow:https://t.co/NoHM02Vfih

Bayless believes Lillard is doing the same thing now. He brought up the Tokyo Olympics when Lillard and Durant teamed up for the USA. Durant put up a heroic showing to lead the Americans to a fourth straight Olympic gold medal win. Lillard struggled massively during the competition, but Durant and Jayson Tatum came up big time to save the day for the USA.

Kevin Durant leaving Brooklyn Nets is a real possibility

The Brooklyn Nets were the preseason favorites to win the 2022 NBA championship. With James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant healthy, it was tough to bet against the New York-based franchise not going all the way. However, things didn't go according to plan for the Nets.

Irving was suspended for most of the season due to his anti-COVID-19 vaccination stance. Brooklyn suffered a rough patch in December with a COVID-19 outbreak in their camp, which led them to slip in the Eastern Conference standings. Irving was only allowed to play road games outside New York and Toronto, and with results not going the Nets' way, Harden demanded a trade.

The former Rockets man joined the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Nets received another All-Star in return: Ben Simmons. However, Simmons didn't play a single game due to a back injury, and the Nets eventually exited the playoffs, with the Celtics sweeping them in the first round. Game 4 of that series could be the last of the Nets' super team era featuring Durant and Irving.

Brooklyn is unwilling to offer Irving a long-term guaranteed deal due to his unavailability since joining the franchise. He intends to play elsewhere and has handed Brooklyn a wishlist of his top destinations if they decide to move him via sign-and-trade.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops BREAKING: Kyrie Irving would consider sign-and-trade deals to the Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Heat, Mavericks, or 76ers if he decides to leave the Brooklyn Nets.



(via ESPN) BREAKING: Kyrie Irving would consider sign-and-trade deals to the Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Heat, Mavericks, or 76ers if he decides to leave the Brooklyn Nets.(via ESPN) https://t.co/1UD5u8bjJ0

However, Kevin Durant isn't impressed with the Nets' handling of Irving's situation and is mulling his future with the franchise. Rumors suggest he hasn't spoken to the team in weeks and could have lost confidence in the front office.

NetsDaily @NetsDaily On Mismatch podcast, Kevin O'Connor talks to Ringer's Logan Murdock who offers a sobering look at Nets, saying Kevin Durant thinks team "did not do enough to understand Kyrie." Says KD and Nets haven't spoken in weeks and KD has lost confidence in FO. podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sev… On Mismatch podcast, Kevin O'Connor talks to Ringer's Logan Murdock who offers a sobering look at Nets, saying Kevin Durant thinks team "did not do enough to understand Kyrie." Says KD and Nets haven't spoken in weeks and KD has lost confidence in FO. podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sev…

Meanwhile, rival teams are preparing for the possibility of Kevin Durant's availablity in the trade market. That makes the former MVP switching teams a legitimate proposition this offseason.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far