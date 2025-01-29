"Prime 2011 Finals Bron" - Fans ruthlessly troll Bronny James after lackluster showing against 76ers despite significant role

Fans were on the case of LA Lakers rookie Bronny James after his lackluster showing in their road game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday despite being given an extended playing time. They took to social media and trolled the son of NBA superstar LeBron James.

James logged in 15 minutes in their 118-104 loss to the Sixers at the Well Fargo Center in Philadelphia. He went scoreless, missing all of his five shot attempts, including three from deep, but had three rebounds, an assist and a block.

Fans took the opportunity to once again give the Lakers rookie a hard time for his underwhelming showing, reacting to a viral video which showed Bronny James' shot on the break being blocked by Sixers center Adem Bona.

Below are what some of them wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Turned into Prime 2011 Final Bron," one fan sarcastically said.

"He is peak pathetic," one brutally pointed out.

"WTF is this? He really ran into 3 defenders and threw that weak $**t up there," another moved to highlight.

"Bona's face when he blocked it is hilarious, he's questioning how that man got in the league," a fan said.

"This dude gonna be out of the league in a few years," one surmised.

"Bruh might need to be permanently in the G League next is overseas," another suggested.

"In front of your daddy is crazy," a user chimed in.

Bronny James has played in 12 games so far with the Lakers in his rookie campaign, averaging just 2.4 minutes per game.

Bronny James making most out of time with NBA and G League

In his rookie season, Bronny James is splitting time between the LA Lakers and the team’s G League affiliate the South Bay Lakers. It is situation that the second-generation player is making the most out of to facilitate his growth as a player.

While playing with the Lakers at this point has been challenging, especially with a limited playing time, in South Bay, James has been steadily performing well, averaging 16.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 39% from the field and 31.6% from three in the 10 games he has played so far.

He recently had his best game as a professional, scoring 31 points on 10-of-22 shooting and 5-of-11 from deep to help South Bay beat Rip City Remix 122-110.

Following the game, Bronny James spoke about his mindset on splitting time between the NBA and G League, saying:

"I always just try to come out and play the right way... I'm just trying to get my confidence back. That's all. I'm just trying to go out, play my game, learn from every game.

“While I'm not playing in the G, learning from the Lakers, learning from my vets and keep trying to be myself. It's been working recently. I'm happy with my results right now... I'm having fun… I'm grateful for everything that's been given to me."

Check out what he had to say below, beginning at 0:40:

The Lakers decided to have Bronny James split time between the NBA and G League earlier this season to give him the space and time he needs to develop his game. He was selected in the second round and 55th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft after playing one season at USC.

