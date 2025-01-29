"Prime 2011 Finals Bron" - Fans ruthlessly troll Bronny James after lackluster showing against 76ers despite significant role

JJ Redick showed great faith in Bronny James on Tuesday when the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia by promoting him to a rotational role instead of limiting him to the usual garbage-time minutes. However, the 20-year-old failed to make an impact, ultimately being subjected to trolls across social media.

Despite a 10-week stretch of scoreless performances, James Jr. was allowed to spend 15:26 minutes on the court. Even with a career-high in playing time for a single game, the 6-foot-3 guard was unable to snap his scoring drought.

Rather than seizing the opportunity to silence his naysayers, the former USC Trojan had a night to forget. He failed to score, missing all five of his field goal attempts, committing three turnovers, and finishing with a box plus-minus of -8.

One particular incident from the fourth quarter has been used to mock the young guard. During a fast break, Bronny appeared indecisive, leading to his floater being emphatically blocked by Adem Bona:

James' lowlight play has been mockingly compared by some fans online to his father's famous performance from the 2011 NBA Finals.

“Turned into Prime 2011 Finals Bron,” @InfinityStein wrote.

“Bruh thought he is James,” another fan said.

“Bro is barley 6ft and is trying to play like his dad..,” @Dougiee812 added.

“In front of your daddy is crazy,” one fan said.

“Damn not in front of pops….,” @jacob_adams28 added.

JJ Redick acknowledges Bronny James didn’t perform well

Fans wondered how JJ Redick would justify rewarding Bronny James with 15:26 minutes of playing time. However, the head coach was critical in his review, expressing his dissatisfaction with the youngster’s performance.

“He didn't play well, but he's been playing great in the stay-ready games... I have confidence in him, but obviously didn't provide that at a high level,” Redick said in a postgame interview after the Lakers' 118-104 loss.

Despite his struggles, it appears Redick will continue to show faith in Bronny and provide him with significant minutes.

Meanwhile, the two-way player remains certain that he feels far more prepared now than at the start of the season, unbothered by the criticism coming his way.

The Los Angeles Lakers will head to Washington to face the Wizards next on Thursday. Going up against the NBA’s worst team could give Bronny James an opportunity to score and have a bigger impact on the game to help build his confidence.

