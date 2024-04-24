"PRIME cannot relate": Fans abuzz as Luka Doncic joins Michael Jordan and 5 others on Gatorade's NBA roster 

As one of the top stars in the NBA, Luka Doncic has landed an array of endorsement deals. His latest partnership has fans buzzing as he joins rare company that include Michael Jordan.

While leading the Dallas Mavericks in the postseason, Doncic is joining the list of NBA players to partner with Gatorade. Other players signed with iconic sports drink brand include Jayson Tatum, Zion Williamson and Damian Lillard.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This news has NBA fans buzzing, and poking fun at another sports drink company. After securing a big name like Luka Doncic, many made jabs at PRIME for not being able to compete.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Other fans directed their attention to some of the other names on the list. Jokes were made at Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey being named in this group of All-Star-level talents. Fans were also naming players they want to see Gatorade sign next.

"Need to sign Ant Man and Bam next," one fan said.

"Sign Dillion Brooks and this list becomes flawless," another fan said.

"that shit say jaden ivey," said one fan.

Doncic, 25, has emerged as one of the top young superstars in the NBA. He was recently named an MVP finalist after averaging 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists in the regular season.

What other endorsement deals does Luka Doncic have?

Gatorade is now joining the list of brands that Luka Doncic has partnered with. Like other NBA stars, his biggest deal is his sneaker deal. The Dallas Mavericks guard joined the likes of LeBron James and Kevin Durant with Nike.

Per Forbes, Doncic's other sponsors are 2K Sports, Hasbro, Panini and Activision. In total, the five-time All-Star makes about $10 million in endorsements.

Last year, Luka Doncic was ranked 44th on the world's highest paid athletes list. He made just over $47 million, with most of this money coming from his NBA contract.

In the summer of 2021, Doncic signed a five-year, $215 million deal to stay with the Mavericks. His salary this season is $40 million, and will increase to $48.9 million by the end of the contract.

Despite being an MVP-level player, Doncic is only the 16th-highest paid player in the league. Some of the players in his pay range include Tobias Harris, Fred VanVleet and Rudy Gobert. Steph Curry is the highest paid player in the NBA this season at $51.9 million.

Partnerships with Nike and Gatorade are likely just the beginning for Doncic. Between his superstar status and international draw, the superstar guard is sure to establish a wide range of endorsement deals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback