LeBron James was tuned into the sold-out football showdown as Deion Sanders' Buffaloes hosted the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The game ended with a resounding 36-14 victory for Colorado, marking their second consecutive win under Coach Prime's leadership.

James was quick to chime in on X (formerly Twitter) with his praise toward the Colorado Buffaloes head coach. Here is what James tweeted:

The Buffaloes' quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, the son of the legendary NFL star Deion Sanders, showcased his talent by throwing for 393 yards and had two touchdowns. He even paid homage to his father's famous dance moves with a celebratory shuffle after a spectacular 6-yard touchdown run.

Shedeur Sanders had this to say about his dance celebration compared to his father's:

"I really think I did better than him, honestly."

The Buffaloes rallied behind a big performance from Sanders. This Colorado victory was even more special as the Folsom Field witnessed its largest crowd in 15 years, with 53,241 fans in attendance. Ultimately, it highlighted the growing excitement around Coach Prime's leadership.

It is an exciting time for Colorado as they could go on to win many more games. The Buffaloes' win drew the attention of the entire football world and also of superstars like LeBron James. It is fair to say that the team is headed in the right direction under Coach Prime and Shedeur Sanders.

Exploring LeBron James' relationship with football

LeBron James's fascination with football dates back to his high school days when he was a standout wide receiver at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio. He was a highly sought-after football prospect and garnered attention from college football programs. However, he ultimately chose to pursue a basketball career, and the rest is history.

Throughout his NBA career, James has maintained his love for football. He's often seen attending NFL games, sharing his football-related thoughts on social media, and even entertained the idea of playing in the NFL during the 2011 NBA lockout.

The Dallas Cowboys, in particular, extended an offer to LeBron James in 2011. The Cowboys' owner, Jerry Jones, expressed genuine interest in signing James. While the specifics of the contract were never finalized, it was reported that the offer included a multi-year deal with a substantial salary.

Ultimately, James returned to the NBA and went on to win several championships, but the Cowboys' offer remains a captivating "what if" scenario in the world of sports. James' love for football is apparent and still lives on as strong as ever.

LeBron James will continue to be an enthusiastic and dedicated football fan. As Colorado's football program gains momentum under Coach Prime's leadership, they can count on the support of LeBron James. He will undoubtedly be following the Buffaloes' journey with keen interest as they strive for further greatness in the NCAA.