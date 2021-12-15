Principal at LeBron James' I Promise School resigns after alleged slapping incident with student

The I Promise School, owned by the LeBron James Family Foundation and Akron Public Schools, is currently embroiled in controversy after an incident last September. The school's principal has resigned after allegedly slapping a student in the face.

According to Shannon Dawson of Yahoo! Life, Brandi Davis has resigned as the I Promise School's principal after being accused of smacking an 11-year-old male student in the face back in September. Davis is currently under investigation and despite her resignation, could face more punishment.

The LeBron James Family Foundation appointed Davis as the I Promise School's principal back in early 2018. Davis is reportedly well respected in the Akron community as she has been an educator in the district for over 20 years. The alleged incident sent shockwaves into the community.

The boy's mother, who remains anonymous, told Jennifer Pignolet of the Akron Beacon Journal that her son was bleeding and had a busted lip due to the slap by Davis. The then-principal texted her to come get her son, and was surprised to learn that he was smacked in the face.

The alleged incident happened because the boy said a swear word after being confronted by Davis for leaving a mess in the bathroom. The LeBron James Family Foundation and I Promise School released a statement saying that they will support every member of their community through any situation.

LeBron James opened the I Promise School back in 2018

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James was born in Akron, Ohio and has been giving back to the community ever since he became an NBA player, starting his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. James founded the LeBron James Family Foundation to help kids in his hometown in many different ways.

In 2018, the LeBron James Family Foundation formed a partnership with Akron Public Schools to open the I Promise School. More than 1,400 students are getting support from the foundation by way of different programs, teachers, activities and more.

The opening of the I Promise School has been described by LeBron as the single most important accomplishment of his professional life. That says a lot coming from a four-time NBA champion, four-time NBA MVP and 17-time All-Star like James.

One of the main missions of the I Promise School is to help prevent kids from falling behind due to unforeseen circumstances. LeBron James knows first hand the struggles of growing up in poverty. James was raised by a single mother with no stable jobs.

Despite his lack of formal education, James is one of the best basketball minds in NBA history. He now also has the means to prevent other kids in his community from suffering the same problems he had growing up. Since not all are going to be successful in sports like LeBron, most kids should have an education to help them in the future.

