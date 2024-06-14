"Probably the biggest fall off of all time" - NBA fans react to Delonte West spotted looking disoriented on streets

Since his playing career ended, Delonte West has stayed in the news for all the wrong reasons. NBA fans recently poured in on social media as another troubling video of him in a Virginia parking lot surfaced on social media.

Over the past few years, West has struggled in his battle with addiction. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has tried to get him help, but it never yielded positive results. On top of his addiction troubles, West has also been arrested on multiple occasions.

In the latest video circulating online, Delonte West is walking back and forth behind a parked car. Based on his actions, he appears to be under the influence. This resulted in fans posting all sorts of reactions.

"How you go from an NBA player making millions to this it’s just mind boggling to me," said one fan.

Other fans feel that a person can only be helped if they want to be.

"Some people can’t be helped," another fan said.

"you can't help someone who doesn't want to change," one fan said.

"You can only help those who want the help. It's a tragic reality of life." Said one fan.

In the NBA, West enjoyed an eight-year career. He is most known for his stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers but also played for the Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics, and Mavericks.

Virginia police provide disturbing Delonte West update

Last week, Delonte West had his latest run-in with law enforcement in Virginia. Police tried serving him a warrant for breaking conditions regarding his release, but things ended up taking an ugly turn.

When the local police got to West, he chose to flee the scene. According to TMZ, the former Cavaliers guard was unresponsive when they found him. Appearing to have suffered from an overdose, he was given Narcan and rushed to the hospital.

"Narcan was administered by officers," cops tell TMZ, "but [it] did not have the desired effect. He was transported to a local hospital and Narcan was administered again, which yielded the desired effect. West was released from the hospital and transported to the ADC."

This is not the first time Delonte West has had a run-in with police back in Virginia. He was arrested back in 2022 on multiple charges, among those being trespassing in a vehicle and fleeing the police. West was also detained for being intoxicated in public.

As these concerning updates regarding West continue to surface, the only hope is he willingly seeks the proper help to try and turn his life around.