“Probably called just to see”: Steph Curry seemingly confirms Warriors interest in LeBron James 

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry shared his thoughts on the franchise's unsuccessful bid to land LA Lakers icon LeBron James and pair him with his longtime rival.

In a startling narrative that unfolded, ESPN reported that the Warriors made a beeline for the four-time NBA champion, but neither James nor the Purple and Gold were willing to look at the possibility of a potential blockbuster trade.

Per sources who spoke to the network, Warriors owner Joe Lacob, encouraged by Draymond Green, reached out to his Lakers counterpart Jeanie Buss to inquire whether James' vocal frustration could be looked at as an opening to discuss a trade. Needless to say, the talks did not materialize into anything constructive, ending with both teams remaining pat on deadline day.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After the Warriors' 130-125 loss to the LA Clippers on Wednesday, Steph Curry was asked postgame about the developments and the chatter behind the Dubs' plans to pair him up with James and whether the decision came as a surprise to him.

"No, never surprised. It's always surprising that stuff like that gets out. Because I am assuming that every team is making calls every fanbase or media group may normalize the conversation that happened in the front office, especially around the trade deadline.

"When you're exploring around the league for who's available, and who's not, gauging interest and all that. So, obviously like LeBron.. probably called just to see."

Expand Tweet

Nevertheless, Golden State could look at pursuing the conversation again and pair him with Steph Curry in the offseason based on two factors — the Lakers' run this season and James holding a $51.4 million player option on his contract for 2024-25.

If he returns to LA, he could do so by declining that option and re-signing with the Lakers on a new deal. As per ESPN, the 39-year-old "remains focused" on committing to LA.

Steph Curry and LeBron James playing together: Is it just a big soap opera?

By his own admission to Sports Illustrated in a previous interview, Steph Curry described his relationship with James as "complex," and despite the immense competition, they are "good friends." Not only are they elite players in their own right, but the Akron connection surely plays a role.

When the story of the Warriors approaching the Lakers for a LeBron James trade broke, what was missing was Curry lobbying for his hometown boy. Instead, it was Green, a Klutch Sports client, who was involved in the talks, making it nothing more than a solid soap opera storyline.

At any point, it's difficult to see James exiting the Lakers and playing elsewhere. The front office has made it abundantly clear that they will spring for a third superstar this summer irrespective of how the team fares this season.

Perhaps that's their way of convincing James to stay back, whether it's getting Kyrie Irving, Zach LaVine. Donovan Mitchell or Trae Young. As for Steph Curry and the Warriors, every lossdents their playoff chances.

Come the summer, they will consider pulling the trigger and bolstering the side pieces around Curry, who despite being at an advanced stage in his career, remains their best chance of winning another title.