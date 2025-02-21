  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Chris Paul
  • "Probably calling each other old" - NBA fans hilariously react to Kevin Durant and Chris Paul's heated exchange

"Probably calling each other old" - NBA fans hilariously react to Kevin Durant and Chris Paul's heated exchange

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Feb 21, 2025 05:32 GMT
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Phoenix Suns - Source: Imagn
NBA fans hilariously react to Kevin Durant and Chris Paul's heated exchange - Image: Imagn

Former teammates Kevin Durant and Chris Paul had a brief but animated exchange during the Phoenix Suns’ game against the San Antonio Spurs, leading fans to crack jokes as the two veterans went back and forth.

Ad

After a play ended with the ball going out of bounds, the two nearly 40-year-olds had a quick verbal exchange. Durant, 36, clapped as Paul, 39, walked toward him, adding to the moment.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans quickly joined in with their humor, making jokes about their age.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“They’re probably calling each other old,” one fan said.
“Kevin Durant and Chris Paul are having an Unc off 😭,” another said.
“The NBA uncs aint soft man we love this NBA,” another added.

Meanwhile, some fans took the opportunity to applaud Paul’s talent for getting under his opponents’ skin — even when that opponent was a former teammate.

Ad
“Chris Paul might be the goat at getting under mfs skin lmao,” one said.
“LMAO KD is all about ball and yet he got pissed with CP3? CP3 is one of the goat trash talkers out there 😭😂,” another commented.
“CP3 literally will beef with anyone! LOL,” another added.

Durant and Paul played just eight games together before Phoenix traded Paul to the Washington Wizards as part of a deal centered around Bradley Beal.

Ad

Kevin Durant once named Chris Paul ‘arguably’ the greatest point guard in this generation

Back in 2023, during the NBA’s first-ever in-season tournament, Durant was asked to weigh in on the best point guards of his era. He gave Paul high praise, but left room for debate.

“CP3 … is arguably the best point guard of this generation," Durant said. "Arguably, I said arguably. We can argue. I didn't say he was for sure the best."
Ad
Ad

Durant has shared the court with several elite point guards, including former MVPs Russell Westbrook, Steph Curry and James Harden, as well as Kyrie Irving and Paul himself.

On Thursday, during the Spurs’ victory over the Suns, Paul made history once again, surpassing Jason Kidd’s 2,684 steals to move into second place on the NBA’s all-time steals list. He still trails John Stockton, who holds the record with 3,265 steals.

Now in his 20th NBA season, Paul is averaging 9.2 points, 8.1 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Phoenix Suns Fans? Check out the latest Suns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी