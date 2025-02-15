"Probably fired by Nico" - NBA fans erupt in outrage as Mavericks admin goes private after Luka Doncic tribute video

Luka Doncic is now a player for the Los Angeles Lakers, a reality not readily accepted by many Dallas Mavericks fans after the blockbuster trade on Feb. 2. The Slovenian star played a pivotal role in leading the Mavs to the 2024 NBA Finals, so the news of Doncic being traded to LA for a package that includes Anthony Davis and Max Christie was understandably shocking for Dallas fans.

Ad

The franchise's social media admin recently posted a personal tribute video for Luka Doncic. The seven-minute video (approx.) shows many of the admin's most fun moments working with Doncic over the years. However, the admin reportedly took down the post and turned their profile private.

One Mavs fan downloaded and reposted the tribute and shared the video on their profile. With other Dallas fans seeing the wholesome post, they took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their frustrations with the team and General Manager Nico Harrison on their decision to trade Doncic:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Probably fired by Nico or Dumont," one fan said.

"Front office mandate," another fan commented.

"Thanks for saving this video. It should not be censored by this mavs regime," another fan posted.

"Every time they do or say something, it becomes more and more likely that I'll never return to being a fan of this organization," a fan shared

Ad

"I'm being so dead*ss serious, as a fan of 20+ years, I don't know how yall can stand by this franchise. It's repulsive, and they don't deserve our support. What we are witnessing is historically bad in the world of sports." another fan said

"The Mavs got worried that someone was doing something positively received. That doesn't add to the new culture," another fan posted

Ad

"B*st*rds, fire Nico and deport the Mavs org" another fan said

Mavericks fans have certainly had better months. Losing a generational talent like Luka Doncic out of nowhere would make any basketball fan experience the same pain most Mavs fans have recently felt.

"He was supposed to have a statue" - Billboard goes up in Dallas highlighting Mavericks fans feelings about Luka Doncic trade

Dallas Mavericks fans are deeply upset about the unexpected trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers. Their 25-year-old superstar's departure caught everyone by surprise. The Mavs fans are not handling this news well and feel frustrated by the team's choice to let Doncic go.

Ad

Earlier this month, a billboard went up representing those same frustrations Mavs fans are feeling:

Expand Tweet

Ad

"He was supposed to have a statue," the billboard read.

Many fans thought Luka Doncic would retire a Maverick. Doncic himself has even said he thought he would as well. Doncic was in a position to be the face of a franchise for the next decade and longer. Now, Mavericks fans must regroup and determine where they go from here. One thing is sure, though, that whatever happens to the Mavericks from here on out won't involve Luka Doncic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.