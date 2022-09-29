"Probably one of the best to ever do it... From his height and size" - 3x All-Defensive selection reveals LeBron James' skill that impressed him the most

LA Lakers veteran guard Patrick Beverley has praised LeBron James' passing ability.

Although it's only been two days since the first-time teammates trained at camp together, James has seemingly shown what it's like to play alongside him already.

During a media availability session, Beverley had this to say about James' passing (via Clutch Points on Twitter):

"It's just high IQ basketball. ... One thing I've learned about him, seeing through the game, he's an elite passer. Probably one of the best ever to do it... From his height and size."

"King James" is an ardent student of the game. Along with keeping track of the strengths and weaknesses of his opponents, he also makes sure he's well-versed in how his teammates play and their preferred spots. He's constantly communicating with his teammates on and off the floor.

This ensures they understand his vision for the team's offensive plans as the floor general. LeBron James' ability to make his teammates better is second to none and is a major reason behind the collective success he has had in his career.

Patrick Beverley and LeBron James could benefit from playing alongside each other

Patrick Beverley could potentially be a solid fit next to LeBron James.

Beverley is among the few point guards who can play efficiently off the ball. This season could be one of the best for his offensive production.

Beverley shot 38.5% from 3-point range on catch-and-shoot opportunities last season with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He's shot 37.8% from three over the course of his career.

His numbers are already impressive without having played alongside a passer like LeBron James. It wouldn't be a surprise to see those numbers improve this year.

The LA Lakers desperately need better shooters around James and Anthony Davis. In theory, Beverley's addition seems excellent for the 17-time NBA champions.

The former LA Clippers guard can space the floor for James, allowing the four-time MVP to create plays from various angles or attack the paint and score himself. Beverley's biggest strength, his on-ball defense, will also take the burden off the Lakers' co-captain after the team's struggles on that side of the ball last season.

It's not ideal for a soon-to-be 38-year-old James to play at full throttle in all games on both ends, especially during the regular season. The presence of a defensive wing like Beverley could ease the defensive workload on James.

This could in turn keep him healthier and fresher as the season progresses. Having LeBron James in peak condition in the playoffs is crucial for the LA Lakers' hopes of returning to championship contention.

The past few seasons haven't been great for James in that aspect. If his teammates can shoulder some extra burden, both he and the Lakers will only benefit from it.

