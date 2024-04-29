Prominent NBA insider reports Kevin Durant felt uncomfortable in Suns' offense with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal 

Reports of Kevin Durant's displeasure with the team's offense alongside Devin Booker and guard Bradley Beal surfaced soon after their 2024 NBA Playoffs exit at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

Booker's 49-point onslaught, coupled with five rebounds and six assists, wasn't enough for the Phoenix Suns to stay alive in the first round as the Timberwolves swept them in four matchups. In the final game of the series, the Suns lost 122-116 at the Footprint Center.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Durant "never felt comfortable" in his offensive role with the Suns duo of Booker and Beal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Those sources said Durant had persistent issues with the offense, feeling that he was being relegated to the corner far too often and not having the proper designs to play to his strengths as the offense was built around pick-and-rolls.”

Expand Tweet

Durant ended the game with 33 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Beal had an off-game with just 9 points. His first stint with the Suns was a mixed one as the former Washington Wizards guard was traded last summer to Phoenix to form the 'Big 3' alongside Durant and Devin Booker to maximize their chances of winning a title.

After shocking playoffs exit, questions loom about Kevin Durant's future with the Suns.

In his two seasons with the Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant led the side to two playoff runs. Last season, he was part of the blockbuster trades ahead of the deadline. The Suns made the playoffs that season but lost in the second round to the Denver Nuggets after getting past the LA Clippers in the opening round.

Phoenix ended this regular season with a 49-33 record. With the ugly exit, the team now faces a period of planning for a future that may not include Durant, especially since his two seasons with the side didn't translate to a championship.

As of now, there is no official word on Durant's decision for the future, and although he is under contract through the 2025-26 season with the team, the 2x NBA champion is 35, and time is running out for him to win another Larry O'Brien.

Only time will tell if Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal will run it back.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback