"Protected and blessed": PJ Washington's wife Alisah celebrates his massive $90M extension with heartfelt message days after Brittany Renner drama

Just a few days after his viral altercation with Brittany Renner, PJ Washington secured a major contract extension, signing a four-year deal worth $90 million with the Dallas Mavericks. His wife, Alisah Chanel, celebrated the moment with a heartfelt social media tribute.

Chanel posted two consecutive stories highlighting the milestone. The first was a repost of Shams Charania’s announcement graphic, which she captioned:

“Protected and BLESSED congratulations my baby”

In her next story, she shared a post from @dallastexas_tv with the same news, this time setting Gunna’s track “Won’t Stop” as the background music. She added a proud caption to go along with it:

“really himmmmmm”

The word “protected” was directly in correlation to Washington’s clash with Brittany Renner. Earlier in the week, a video surfaced showing a custody exchange where tempers were flaring and expletives were exchanged.

Renner’s mother was also part of the aggressive conversation, and during the back-and-forth, it was disclosed that Washington had reportedly given $170,000 to Chanel, while his young son’s bank account held only $11,000.

Mavericks spoil Warriors' potential plans of acquiring PJ Washington

Since the start of the 2025 offseason, the Golden State Warriors have been linked to the idea of moving on from Jonathan Kuminga. The two sides were unable to find common ground on an extension, with the Warriors valuing him around $20 million per year while his camp pushed closer to $30 million.

That gap in negotiations sparked trade chatter, and PJ Washington surfaced as a possible replacement.

“If they are eventually able to offload Kuminga’s salary to an interested team, they could then set their sights on Washington as the ideal addition in their frontcourt," Blue Man Hoop’s G.C. Bellchamber had reported in late-August.

"Although the fit with Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green would be complicated, Washington has shown a willingness to fit his game to whatever role is needed for a contending team.”

PJ Washington put together a strong first full season with the Dallas Mavericks, enough for the organization to believe he could be part of their long-term plans. In 2024–2025, he averaged 14.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

While he started most nights, that role could change moving forward. With top pick Cooper Flagg entering the roster, Washington may instead become a part of the team’s second unit.

