Proud father Chris Paul takes time out from NBA schedule to catch son Chris Paul II in action

Over the past two decades, Chris Paul has been around the top of the NBA's point guard hierarchy.

Now, as he walks towards the finish line of his illustrious career, he knows that there are bigger and more important things than basketball.

That's why he took a break from the demands and burdens of being an NBA star to catch his son's basketball game on stream.

The San Antonio Spurs guard took to Instagram to shout out his son, Chris Paul Jr., who's currently playing at Campbell Hall Highschool in Valley Village, California.

Paul has been very vocal about the struggles of being constantly on the move as an NBA player, especially with his family now rooted in California since he played for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Chris Paul doesn't think he'll get to play in the NBA with his son

Paul doesn't have much to prove or do in the NBA at this point in his career. Even if he retires without a championship or an NBA Finals appearance, he's a consensus top-five point guard in the history of the game.

Also, he's struggled with injuries over the past couple of years, and with 20 seasons under his belt, he knows he won't be around the league for much longer.

In a December sitdown with Spurs legend Tony Parker, he admitted that the end was near:

“Maybe a year or two,” Paul said when asked about his future in the league. “I’m still trying to feel it out… I love hooping. The hardest part is when I get home and have to watch my kids’ games on the iPad.”

Moreover, he knows he's not going to follow LeBron James' steps and join forces with Chris Paul Jr. in the league one day:

“Yeah, I ain’t playing that long,” Paul affirmed. “I can tell you that right now. I am not playing that long.”

Paul is still a freshman in high school. That means that even if he's a one-and-done prospect in college, he would still need another five years to be eligible for the NBA Draft.

A player like Chris Paul could definitely still make an impact on a team five years from now if he embraces a role similar to the one Vince Carter had in the final stage of his career. Even so, it seems like he's not interested in playing for so long.

