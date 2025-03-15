Proud parents Lebron James & Savannah James drops adorable reaction to son Bryce James' state championship

LeBron James and his wife, Savannah James beamed with pride as their son Bryce James led the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers to victory in the CIF State Division I championship. In a nail-biting game, the Trailblazers edged out Stockton Lincoln with a 58-53 win to secure the title.

Following Sierra Canyon’s win, LeBron and Savannah took to Instagram and reacted to Bryce’s achievement:

“YESSIR!!!! So Proud of you and CONGRATULATIONS @_justbryce 🥇🏆” wrote James

Savannah James had an equally adorable reaction:

“💙💙💙 @_justbryce” wrote Savannah

Check out their reactions below:

LeBron and Savannah James reaction to Bryce James winning the state championship

Clips from the game also show LeBron and Savannah celebrating Bryce and his team's victory from the stands. While Bryce's final high school game ended with a CIF State Division I championship, his individual performance wasn't his best. He was frosty from the field shooting 1-9 and recorded three points, five rebounds and two assists in the win.

He missed the mark tonight but leaves Sierra Canyon as a state champion. It’ll be interesting to see what LeBron James’ son has in store for us next.

LeBron James’ son Bryce James has committed to Arizona

After high school, Bryce James will join the Arizona Wildcats as a four-star prospect. Before committing, he also received offers from top D1 colleges like Duke and Ohio State. His older brother Bronny James, chose to play for USC and played 25 games, recording 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

At 6-foot-6, Bryce holds a height advantage over his older Bronny, who stood at 6-foot-2 entering college (but was listed at 6-foot-4). The question remains: can Bryce elevate his game at the college level? All signs point to a promising future. He will be joined by top-25 prospect Dwayne Aristode who has also committed to Arizona.

Depending on how he does in college, we might see Bryce transition to the NBA soon. It will surely be legendary if LeBron James can share the court with both of his sons before he decides to hang up his boots for good.

