"Provably false" - LA Clippers refute claims of wrongdoing against Steve Ballmer for unprecedented $28 million deal for Kawhi Leonard

The LA Clippers have refuted claims of shady business dealings with Kawhi Leonard, which allegedly saw the future Hall of Famer paid $28 million under the table to avoid the salary cap.When Pablo Torre reached out to the Clippers for comment, the franchise provided a statement which read, in part:&quot;Neither Mr. Ballmer nor the Clippers circumvented the salary cap or engaged in any misconduct related to Aspiration. Any contrary assertion is provably false.&quot;The team hasn't released any other statement or provided any evidence to disprove the allegations.On the flip side, according to ESPN's Shams Charania on Wednesday, the NBA is aware of the allegations and is opening an investigation into the matter.If the report turns out to be true, it will be interesting to see how things play out. In the past, when the Minnesota Timberwolves were caught trying to skirt the salary cap with Joe Smith heading into the 2000-01 season, the team was hit with a $3.5 million fine and was stripped of five first-round picks.Additionally, Smith's contract was voided, Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor was suspended for the season, and GM Kevin McHale was forced to take a leave of absence.If the allegations wind up being true, all eyes will be on commissioner Adam Silver.Mark Cuban reacts to news of the alleged LA Clippers-Kawhi Leonard scandalWhile many basketball fans were quick to run with the allegations against Steve Ballmer, Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers, Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban believes that the Clippers were scammed by Aspiration.In a post on X on Wednesday, Cuban referenced Aspiration co-founder Joseph Sanberg pleading guilty to defrauding investors and lenders, while writing, in part:&quot;As much as I wish they circumvented the salary cap, First Steve isn’t that dumb. If he did try to feed KL money, knowing what was at stake for him personally, and his team, do you think he would let the company go bankrupt ? Knowing all creditors would be visible to the world ?&quot;They got scammed by Aspiration, along with many others. Crimes for which they pleaded guilty last week.&quot;In response, Pablo Torre asked if Cuban would be willing to come on his show to discuss the matter. Cuban quickly replied, indicating that he sent Torre a direct message and would be happy to discuss the situation on his show.Stay tuned for updates as they become available.